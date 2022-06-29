ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Teen hurt in shooting on North Harco Drive

WAFB.com
 4 days ago

Some worried the overturning of Roe v. Wade will disproportionately impact Black women. Now that Roe versus Wade is overturned, some experts believe this will have damaging consequences on women of color.

www.wafb.com

WAFB

Shooting on Bard Avenue under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Baton Rouge Police. The call about the shooting at an apartment complex located at 11384 Bard Avenue came in around 9:30 a.m. One patient was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in shooting on Bard Avenue area Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been injured in a shooting on Saturday morning on Bard Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1100 block of Bard Avenue. Mike Chustz, a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, says that EMS has taken one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 person injured in shooting off N. Acadian Thrwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting off of North Acadian Thruway near Jonah Street that occurred just after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 1. Officials state that one person was injured and is in serious condition. Details are limited. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate possible drive-by shooting

A shooting on Saturday morning that injured one person is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police said. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bard Avenue, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. No further information was immediately available. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect in recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. faces more charges

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

CATS bus involved in crash on Stanford Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A CATS bus was involved in a crash on Stanford Avenue Friday morning. The front of the bus appeared to be heavily damaged as a result of the accident. According to EMS, there were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Napoleonville man shot, killed in downtown Houma area

On July 1, 2022 shortly before 6pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Main Street and Naquin Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a vehicle near the intersection. He was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Robert Mitchell-44 yrs old of Napoleonville.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Man shot multiple times, dies in Houma

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday. Officers were called to the intersection of Main and Naquin streets in reference to a shooting. Once there, they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was...
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

BR General latest local victim of hackers

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General Hospital is dealing with a disruption in their computer system after a hacker was able to breach their security. The hospital can still take new patients, but ambulances will not be transporting them to that hospital. Brad Harris, a spokesman for Baton Rouge EMS,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter. Louisiana – On June 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Homicide Detectives arrested Keanna Thomas, 23, for the alleged death of her four-month-old daughter. According to BRPD, the infant died on June 18, 2022, around 12:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of Alexander Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Uniformed officers were dispatched to the listed address in response to an unresponsive infant. The infant reportedly died at the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Thomas was responsible for the infant’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person in serious condition after shooting in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on West Magnolia Drive in Baker, according to emergency officials. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Magnolia Drive and appears to have been related to a domestic situation. The suspected shooter is in custody, according to police.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Shooting at restaurant stemmed from order mishap, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a restaurant worker was injured after a shooting that began with a disagreement over an order on Wednesday, June 29. According to BRPD, it happened at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Millerville Greens Boulevard, which is off Millerville...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of June 23-30

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of June 23-30: Whitney Ard, 28, 8508 Greenwell Springs, Baton Rouge was charged w/ (2 counts) Theft;. Shannon Covington, 38, 13393 Bourgeois Rd, Gonzales was charged w/ Theft of Motor Vehicle, and arrested pursuant to 4 bench warrants;. Benjamin McNeal,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

