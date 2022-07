HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With the price of gas, all the way to project materials being up inflation is making its impact on the county level. Just this week, Houston County Commissioners had to approve adding funds to the county’s fuel budget by $540,000 to cover fuel costs which are vital for the county to pick up trash and keep sheriff deputies on the road.

