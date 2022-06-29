ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The...

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

ChunkiT Axe Games opens at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, July 1, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that ChunkiT Axe Games has opened. ChunkiT Axe Games an axe throwing business that combines traditional axe throwing with end grain targets and projected images to test a person’s skill with several game options. The new addition is located inside Suite […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

New Miss Mississippi hits ground running with music-driven platform

JACKSON, Miss. — It's been almost a full week since a new Miss Mississippi was crowned, and Emmie Perkins said she's still getting used to her new title. "I think I'm still living in shock, and every single day I wake up and it hits me that this is my new life, this is my new challenge, and I can't wait to hit the ground running," Perkins said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

What to do for the 4th of July in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the 4th of July, Mississippians will be hosting fireworks displays and festivities across the state. The federal holiday is observed to celebrate the signing of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. A number of events will take place around Mississippi to celebrate. Central Mississippi: Mississippi’s Championship Hot […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for loading pistol at Boston Logan Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is facing several charges after loading ammunition in his gun while curbside at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan, 22-year-old Zachary Carden was arrested on Thursday, June 30 for taking his pistol out of a previously checked luggage bag and loading […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

