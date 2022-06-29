ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Local quilters make quilts for Army, Navy veterans

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, more than 70 quilters from the St. Louis area came...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Celebrating Arch 360 Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The metro area is celebrating the St. Louis icon Thursday. The Gateway to the West came about as a result of an architectural competition. 12 years after the national park was created, they got 172 wildly different entries. One design featured this gigantic stainless steel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
O'fallon, MO
KMOV

Troy, Mo. bans fireworks week before 4th of July holiday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jodi Johnson says business is booming at her fireworks stand off Highway 47 in Troy. It’s picked up even more since the city suddenly banned fireworks in residential areas. “Since the ban in the city limits of Troy we have actually increased sales, I...
TROY, MO
TheDailyBeast

Greitens Doubles Down by Handing Out ‘RINO Hunting Permit’ Stickers

Eric Greitens, the onetime governor of Missouri and current Senate hopeful, handed out stickers at a campaign event in Arnold on Monday night that read: “RINO Hunting Permit,” “No Bagging Limit. No Tagging Limit,” and “Expires: When We Save America.” A former Navy SEAL whose platform hinges on opposing so-called “Republicans in name only,” Greitens attracted bipartisan criticism with a controversial campaign ad released last week featuring him armed with a shotgun. “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit,” he proclaims to the camera. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), who is running against Greitens, called the spot “beyond the pale.” Greitens has largely ignored the widespread condemnation as he does a “No MO RINOs” tour of the state, as he called it in an Instagram caption. He told reporters at Monday night’s event that “hunting” was “a metaphor,” according to KCUR. Greitens’ office did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment before publication.
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Quilters#Quilts Of Valor
KMOV

Wentzville GM is shipping vehicles away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - GM is reporting a 15% sales drop due to a shortage of chips and other parts in Wentzville. The company has built 95,000 vehicles without one part or another. The incomplete vehicles are expected to be finished and sold by the end of the year.
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

Laumeier Sculpture Park nominated best sculpture park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - USA Today is taking votes for their 10 best Readers’ Choice Awards for the best sculpture park, and Laumeier Sculpture Park is on the list. A panel of experts and editors selected the 20 nominees. Voting on their website closes Monday at 11 a.m. and winners are announced on July 15.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ferguson Fire Department fire pup says hello to the community

ST. LOUIS – The Ferguson Fire Department’s new fire dog now has a name! The public’s voices were heard, and her name is now Ember! The department made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday, June 24. On Wednesday, June 29, the department published a post as a letter from Ember. She said she […]
FERGUSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
KMOV

Man, woman shot and killed in Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man and woman are dead after they were shot Saturday afternoon in St. Louis, police said. The shooting happened at North Sarah and CD Banks right outside Turner Park around 2:25 p.m. Police said the man and woman were found not conscious or breathing. Their ages and names have not been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Developer pursues ‘glamping’ permit for Augusta campground project

Glamping — camping with a glamorous flair — may soon join the list of things to do when visiting the Augusta area. Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put six high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future “glampsite” is the northeast corner of Nahm Road and Highway 94 outside Augusta.
AUGUSTA, MO
KMOV

Food pantry in desperate need of donations

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A local food pantry is asking for help as its shelves are running low. The Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service food pantry feeds around 650 people a week between three locations in St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln Counties. That is three times the amount the pantry fed last year.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFAR

The Top 8 Dishes You Have to Try in St. Louis

St. Louis is known for its pioneer past, but perhaps it should also be known for its culinary history. From gooey butter cake to Riplets, the Gateway to the West has perfected comfort food. Located just south of where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers converge, St. Louis is the very...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy