WATCH: Despite late rally, Salem falls short in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was this time last week that the Hillcats secured their spot in the playoffs after beating Del Marva for the first half North Division title. But it wasn’t so easy... The title ended up coming down to a tie breaker with their Route 460 rival. Salem and Lynchburg had the same exact record after the first half, but the Hillcats won 8 games in their head to head series, while the Red Sox had only won 7.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO