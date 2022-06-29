WATCH: Despite late rally, Salem falls short in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was this time last week that the Hillcats secured their spot in the playoffs after beating Del Marva for the first half North Division title. But it wasn’t so easy... The title ended up coming down to a tie breaker with their Route 460 rival. Salem and Lynchburg had the same exact record after the first half, but the Hillcats won 8 games in their head to head series, while the Red Sox had only won 7.
ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us have been lucky enough to have great coaches in our sports careers, and if you had this coach, you were one of them. Mark Harrison was a persistent coach eager to learn from the best – even if it meant traveling hundreds of miles away.
ROANOKE, Va. – Over 100 boys ages 6-15 swarmed to the Cregger Center this week for a summer day camp with the Roanoke College men’s basketball team. Lead by head coach Clay Nunley, the campers were separated into leagues based on age and skill level where they were able to work on fundamentals, 3 on 3 and 5 on 5 games, and be coached by their favorite players.
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s now been a decade after a derecho devastated homes and businesses in the Commonwealth. Many people, like Betsy Shearin, are sharing their memories of the storm. It was a normal day at the Salem Red Sox stadium. “Great game, we were playing the Potomac...
A few weeks ago, it appeared that Bailey (NC) Southern Nash three-star athlete Tralon Mitchell was close to committing to his hometown school of East Carolina. Following an official visit to see the Pirates on June 16, Mitchell landed a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in favor of East Carolina. Now,...
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships Road Race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. It starts at the Botetourt Sports Complex today and tomorrow. The Road Race is a cycling race where participants start as a group at the same time and cover the same distance, but athletes won’t compete on both days. The race will last until 7:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Rarely has a day gone by since Kymora Johnson was three-years-old where she did not find a basketball in her hands. "Never taken any days off, quite literally. Always being in the gym, always asking for more," Johnson said, "All of this being able to separate myself from everybody else."
SALEM, Va. – Axe throwing, chainsaw racing, and log rolling: three things you’re sure to experience at the Salem Fair this year, thanks to the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. Lee Lacaptain is the owner of the show and said there is action-packed fun for the entire family. The...
SALEM, Va. – On Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced the newest winner of a jackpot prize: Dwayne Saunders of Roanoke. Saunders bought a ticket for Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game at the Food Lion on Wildwood Road in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The...
ROANOKE, Va. – Derecho: It’s a word that many in Southwest and Central Virginia may have been unfamiliar with before June 29, 2012. The wind storm certainly left a mark on our region. An entire decade later, many of you are sharing your memories of what happened that day and in the days that followed.
Deborah Faye Nester Quesenberry Lucas, 68 of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Griffith; mom, Eloise Cunningham Nester; and siblings, Tamra Roberts and Donna Griffith. Debbie lived her life always putting others before herself. She always had a smile...
(WSET) — America's birthday is coming up this weekend with plenty of activities from fireworks to carnivals in the Central Virginia area. The Downtown Lynchburg Association is again hosting Fireworks on the Riverfront. Located at Riverfront Park, a fireworks show is scheduled for July 1 right after dark around 9:15 pm.
UPDATE: Both lanes are again open, but traffic is moving slowly through the area, and lengthy backups are likely to continue for some time. They now extend 11 miles to the Elliston exit. PREVIOUS: An accident involving a tractor-trailer has created lengthy backups on northbound Interstate 81 in the Salem...
------------------ Just after 8 Saturday morning, Lynchburg Police received a call about a small child walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Road. The child is a male, possibly 3 to 4 years old, wearing gray shorts and a blue, sleeveless shirt. His ability to communicate is limited and officers are continuing attempts to locate his caretaker at this time.
ROANOKE, Va. – A new month means a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center will receive a donation. The Blue Ridge Independent Living Center’s mission is to assist people with...
Hi there, Insiders. Please join us in welcoming Connor Dietrich to our 10 News family. He traveled nearly 800 miles from Missouri to the Star City to join WSLS 10 as a dayside reporter. He’s ready to hit the ground running and can’t wait to speak with the people that...
ROANOKE, Va. – June went by in a flash it seems and we’re wrapping up the month with hotter and noticeably more humid air. Highs Thursday reach the upper 80s and lower 90s outside of the mountains. We’ll be a touch hotter Friday, though we’ll throw some storms...
Chuck Vipperman wants folks to know that the decisions their city council or board of supervisors make have a far greater impact on their lives than the latest vehicle accident or crime. Those stories generate an immediate buzz, but in terms of long term consequences on those not immediately involved,...
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There’s just something magical about watching a hummingbird in your own garden! For this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney welcomed Rachel Rivas McKee — a master gardener in training, Roanoke Garden Club Member, social media influencer, and all-around garden enthusiast — to discuss ways to draw […]
Comments / 0