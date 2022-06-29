ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning...

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

ChunkiT Axe Games opens at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, July 1, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that ChunkiT Axe Games has opened. ChunkiT Axe Games an axe throwing business that combines traditional axe throwing with end grain targets and projected images to test a person’s skill with several game options. The new addition is located inside Suite […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted of killing MSU students denied appeal

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A death row inmate convicted of killing two Mississippi State University (MSU) students in 1994 was denied an appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Natchez Democrat reported Willie Jerome “Fly” Manning received two death sentences in 1994 for capital murder charges. He was convicted of killing MSU students Jon Steckler, […]
mississippifreepress.org

Miss Black Mississippi Winners’ Pageant Journeys Unapologetically Defy Odds, Stereotypes

The clock reads 11:59 p.m. on a Saturday in December 2021, and voters have less than a minute to finish casting their ballots for the next Miss Black Mississippi USA pageant. Inside her apartment in Jackson with her mother at her side, Brianna McField enters last-minute votes on her phone, her fingers moving swiftly and efficiently as midnight approaches. Her friends have been calling her to assure her that they are casting votes as well.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fourth of July celebrations around the Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourth of July festivities are taking place all across the metro area. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will stage the 11th Annual Independence Celebration at the Reservoir Saturday. Events are taking place at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Brandon from...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Friday, the long anticipated “Blackout” tags will finally be made available to residents of Mississippi. The tags differ from the the standard Mississippi tags in the fact that they bear a blacked out background with white lettering. They are only available as a vanity plate.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for loading pistol at Boston Logan Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is facing several charges after loading ammunition in his gun while curbside at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan, 22-year-old Zachary Carden was arrested on Thursday, June 30 for taking his pistol out of a previously checked luggage bag and loading […]
VICKSBURG, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi teachers to receive pay increase in July

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Teachers in Mississippi will see a larger paycheck starting next month. The new budget year starts Friday, which happens to be the first day of July. This past legislative session lawmakers passed a teacher pay raise. Teachers will receive, on average, a $5,100 increase. Assistant teachers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2. Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the […]
FLOWOOD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

