VIDEO: Utah DWR restocks Utah lake for fishing season

By Shad Snell
 3 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) was carrying out its annual restocking of hundreds of remote lakes throughout spring and early summer, using aircraft to dump thousands of young fish down into the water.

This footage shows the release of brook trout over Silver Lake Flat Reservoir in the Wasatch Mountains region on Monday, June 27, a DWR representative said.

The aerial method of fish stocking has been used in Utah since 1956 and more than 300 high-elevation lakes are aerially stocked each year to help sustain healthy fish populations, according to the DWR website.

“There is a pretty good survival rate from this method of fish stocking,” Utah DWR wrote on Facebook.

“When we do this, we only stock very small fish. The fish are small enough that the air slows their drop. The slower fall allows the fish to survive,” they added.

