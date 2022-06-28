ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentner Drummond wins attorney general's primary, beating Stitt's nominee, John O'Connor

By Ben Felder, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

The governor’s pick for attorney general was defeated Tuesday by a Tulsa attorney who ran on a platform of ending corruption in state government and bringing a more cooperative attitude towards the state’s tribal nations.

Gentner Drummond, who narrowly lost a primary race four years ago, beat Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary by less than two percentage points. With only a Libertarian candidate on the November general election ballot, Drummond is expected to win the four-year term that begins in January.

"I believe (we need) at least one public servant that answers to the people, not the special interest groups or politicians," Drummond said at his watch party in Tulsa. "We've had too much scandal and too much secrecy in the past few years and I believe it's time to change that."

Appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last year, O’Connor had never run for statewide office before and was the rare incumbent who lacked the campaign experience of his opponent.

Although the governor campaigned heavily for O’Connor, Drummond appeared to build on the name recognition he established in 2018 when he lost a primary runoff race by 271 votes.

Drummond also benefited from more money, outspending O’Connor by nearly $1.5 million, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed on June 20.

In selecting Drummond, Republican voters have nominated a candidate who has criticized the incumbent for being “too loyal” to Stitt by not investigating former members of his cabinet.

"(Oklahomans) are sick and tired of scandal and corruption," Drummond said.

Drummond appeared to lead O’Connor for the entire campaign, with many polls giving him a double-digit lead just a few weeks ago.

Tuesday’s results showed O’Connor was able to narrow Drummond’s lead after he intensified his campaigning, including last week when he used his platform to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Drummond’s win was celebrated by many tribal leaders, especially after O’Connor largely adopted Stitt’s playbook of blaming the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, which led to roughly half the state being affirmed as Indian reservations, for creating legal chaos.

After winning Tuesday night, Drummond spoke of repairing the state's relationship "with our native friends."

Drummond had argued for a more cooperative relationship between the state and its tribal nations and said he would no longer seek to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling.

"They are not just tribal members, they are Oklahomans," Drummond said.

