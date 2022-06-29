Carmichael and Schoepp take home first at Sam Bakken All-City Tournament
The two-day Sam Bakken All-City Tournament wrapped up on Tuesday with golfers competing at Tom O’ Leary golf course.
Boys Scores:
1. Logan Schoepp: E
2. Parker Beck: +7
3. Luke Anderson: +12
4. Dylan Nosbusch: +12
5. Lucas Schoepp: +12
Girls Scores:
1. Carrie Carmichael: +16
2. Grace Stroh: +21
3. Kya Guidinger: +28
4. Aliyah Iverson: +34
5. Regan Braun: +39
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0