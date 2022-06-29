Team USA returning to Columbus on July 4th

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – For the first time since 2019, Team USA Softball is returning to Columbus’ South Commons Softball Complex.

Team USA will host a trio of exhibition games on July 4th, featuring Australia and Japan. The event is just the beginning of what will be a busy year for South Commons, as Columbus becomes more of a destination city for softball.

Columbus is a destination for softball. The renovations that we’ve done here at South Commons, a little over $6 million and growing. We’re getting ready to do another phase this fall. So the renovations are definitely we’re seeing those teams and those events come back to Columbus and utilizing the facility. Merri Sherman, Executive Director, Columbus Sports Council

Here’s the schedule for July 4th:

Japan vs. Australia – 2pm ET

USA vs. Australia – 4:30pm ET

Japan vs. USA – 7pm ET

For tickets to the game s , click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.