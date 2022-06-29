ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Polk Elementary School in Fresno will be renamed following Central school board vote

By Julianna Morano
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Central Unified School District will rename James K. Polk Elementary, following a contentious yearlong debate over the school’s namesake’s racist views and actions.

The school board voted 5-2 on Tuesday to rename Polk, but also voted 7-0 against renaming Houghton-Kearney Elementary, another school being considered for renaming. The board voted 4-2-1 to change the current logo of Madison Elementary, which depicts a Native American wearing a headdress.

Trustees Jeremy Mehling and Jason Paul voted against renaming Polk and changing Madison’s mascot. Trustee Phillip Cervantes abstained from the vote on the mascot.

The renaming committee submitted new guidelines for the naming of schools for the board’s approval Tuesday, which trustees tabled, while passing the committee’s recommended 15-year moratorium on renaming schools on a 4-3 vote.

Central student Malachi Suarez, 11, spearheaded the movement to rename Polk Elementary via a school project in July 2021 and an accompanying Change.org petition which has garnered over 3,000 signatures to date.

“Representation matters!” he yelled out with a raised fist in his comments at Tuesday’s meeting to applause from some of the audience members.

His father Gabriel Suarez has been critical of the renaming process in Central, previously calling the committee an attempt at “bureaucratic slow down” and accusing the district of silencing voices.

Central Unified students of color have also spoken out about feeling unwelcome at the renaming committee meetings.

In addition, community members have challenged the results of a survey which found a majority of respondents opposed changing the name of Polk and Houghton-Kearney or changing Madison’s mascot. Critics have argued Central Unified students were left out of the survey.

Over 30 members of the community spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting. Some criticized the movement to rename the schools, saying that the move is too costly and erases history.

Several others, including Malachi Suarez and his family, urged the school to select namesakes that all students could feel proud of rather than known racists or slaveowners.

“Every single child in Germany knows about Hitler. They haven’t named any schools after Hitler,” said Gerald Bill, a Fresno resident who has taught at Fresno City College. “This is about who we choose to honor, not who we choose to teach about.”

The board deferred action on renaming the school to a future meeting. There isn’t an “administrative regulation” in place prescribing a process for renaming, Superintendent Ketti Davis said, but only precedent from past renamings. She mentioned a list of names the community has identified during similar procedures in the past that the board can consider for Polk’s new name.

If the board wishes to change the name before the start of next school year, “time is of the essence,” she said.

Despite the board’s vote to rename Polk, two members of the Suarez family were asked to leave the meeting after multiple outbursts during the board’s discussion of the proposed renamings, calling for more community input in selecting the new name.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
GV Wire

Central Trustees to Vote on Renaming 2 Schools, Changing 1 Mascot Logo

Should Central Unified rename schools named after racists and change school mascot logos?. The School Board will take up the issue at Tuesday’s board meeting, culminating a long and drawn-out process that was sparked two years ago by a school project by Polk Elementary student Malachi Suarez. Board President...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Project#Polk Elementary School#Central School Board#The School Board#Native American#Change Org
fresnostatenews.com

Most of campus closed for July 4 holiday

In celebration of Independence Day, most Fresno State offices will be closed on Monday, July 4. Students enrolled in virtual classes through the Division of Continuing and Global Education will still have access in Canvas to continue their assignments as directed by their instructor. The Henry Madden Library will close...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4th of July COVID-19 warning issued by Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials issued a COVID-19 warning Friday ahead of the 4th of July holiday, revealing that more people are contracting the virus. According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, more people are getting sick with a mild case of COVID-19. The update on Friday also revealed that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Warning Punctuates Largest-Ever Fresno Spending Plan

For 1.9 billion reasons, the Fresno budget had something for all city councilmembers to like. But one briefly tempered the celebratory mood at City Hall with a note of caution. By a 7-0 vote, the council approved a $1.9 billion budget, the largest in city history, at its Thursday meeting.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
KMJ

Independence Day Celebrations in the Central Valley

Happy Independence Day! July 4, 2022, falls on a Monday so check the date for the celebration in your area. Monday, July 4th: 2022 Light Up the Sky Bass Lake Fireworks and Boat Parade! The Boat Parade begins at 7 pm and the Fireworks Show starts around 9 pm. Click here for more info.
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
326
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy