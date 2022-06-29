ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Kitten adopted after Las Vegas dumpster fire rescue

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Months after being injured in a dumpster fire, a small kitten has recovered and now has a new home.

According to The Animal Foundation, Savannah was able to receive treatment and heal with the help of generous donations.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIHDe_0gPBFu5I00
    Savannah the kitten months after being rescued from a dumpster fire (Credit: The Animal Foundation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ymqbe_0gPBFu5I00
    Savannah was burned in a dumpster fire. (Credit: Animal Foundation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmqoI_0gPBFu5I00
    Savannah the kitten months after being rescued from a dumpster fire (Credit: The Animal Foundation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djQTS_0gPBFu5I00
    Savannah the kitten months after being rescued from a dumpster fire (Credit: The Animal Foundation)

Back in May, The Clark County Fire Department and Clark County Animal Protection Services helped rescue the kitten.

On Tuesday, The Animal Foundation made the happy announcement on Twitter, saying in part, “We’re thrilled to report that Savannah has been adopted!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Dumpster#Animals#Pets#Cat Rescue Adoption#The Animal Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
africapearl.com

4th of July Fireworks Las Vegas 2022: Where to Watch

Caesars Palace will kick off the Las Vegas 4th of July fireworks 2022 extravaganza in the heart of the Strip this year, meaning nearly everyone on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to see the show—all they need to do is step outside. And the crackling sparklers atop the champagne bottles that are so often paraded through the nightclubs of Vegas will look sad in comparison to the multi-event fireworks shows planned around town this Independence Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to keep your pets safe in the extreme Las Vegas heat

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the temperatures rising in the Las Vegas valley, pets could be at risk of the dangers of extreme heat. Dr. Aziza Glass, Freshpet's expert veterinarian, joined us to talk about what you can do to keep your furry friends safe in the desert heat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas sees influx of holiday road travel ahead of July 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers will still be flowing into Las Vegas over Fourth of July weekend, despite high gas prices and expected travel delays. AAA predicted 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. Gas is roughly $2 more per gallon than it was this time last […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Experience next-level luxury in Las Vegas home

The southwest Las Vegas Valley is a rapidly growing area, and for good reason: It’s close to the Las Vegas Strip, great amenities, and some of the most scenic outdoor areas in Southern Nevada. And a beautiful home has just become available there, one that features the finest in architectural innovation and modern design.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

How to report illegal fireworks

Despite the ban, every year there are thousands of complaints about illegal fireworks in Clark County. Due to the high volume of complaints, Clark County launched a website in 2018 where complaints can be made to the police without tying up the 911 emergency line.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy