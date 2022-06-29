ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Baseball: Senators and Reps back in action, Scarlets travel to Garrison

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fH16D_0gPBFpff00

Both the Bismarck Sens and the Bismarck Reps came into Tuesday with two losses, knowing their doubleheader could mean a lot towards the standings.

Legion Baseball Scores:
(G1) Bismarck Senators (10), Bismarck Representatives (3)
(G2) Bismarck Senators (9), Bismarck Representatives (7)
(G1) Garrison Titans (16), Bismarck Scarlets (2)
(G2) Garrison Titans (10), Bismarck Scarlets (14)
(G1) Hazen Astros (5), Hettinger Bears (2)
(G2) Hazen Astros (10), Hettinger Bears (6)

Summer Collegiate Baseball:
Rochester Honkers (7), Bismarck Larks (5)
Canyon County Spuds (1), Badlands Big Sticks (3) – 9th inning (Late)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Larks defeat Stingers in opening game of series

The Bismarck Larks opened a new series on Friday as the Willmar Stingers came to town for the first of a four-game home stand. The Larks jumped ahead early with an RBI single in the second inning to get a 1-0 lead. Then in the fourth inning the offense exploded for seven runs to make […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Baseball: Bismarck legion teams travel to Williston

Bismarck and Williston faced off for doubleheaders at both the AA and A levels, while the Minot Metros host their third doubleheader of the week. The Surrey White Sox have been one of the top teams at the Class B level, as the team has grown in their ability to withstand bad innings throughout the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Baseball: Mandan Chiefs host Minot Vistas

The Mandan Chiefs and the Minot Vistas battled for playoff positioning Wednesday, with each team hoping to leapfrog the other in the Class AA Standings. Legion Baseball Scores:(G1) Mandan Chiefs (6), Minot Vistas (2)(G2) Mandan Chiefs (0), Minot Vistas (3) – 8 innings (G1) Minot Metros (3), Jamestown Blues (2) (G2) Minot Metros (5), Jamestown […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Baseball: Rugby throws no-hitter against Harvey

Multiple legion teams in action Thursday in our area. In Class A the Minot Metros hosted the Watford City Walleye in a double header at Corbet Field. And in Class B Rugby threw a no-hitter against Harvey on the road while Surrey beat Renville County also on the road. Scores:Minot Metros 9, Watford City Walleye […]
HARVEY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrison, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Hettinger, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Dream Catchers Baseball program continues to grow almost 20 years later

The Dream Catchers Baseball team has been around since 2003, giving every kid the chance to participate in America’s pastime. Founder Michelle Blevins said she started this almost 20 years ago because of her son Aaron. “This is the best entertainment in the city of Minot. Watching these kids play is probably the greatest thing […]
KX News

Bismarck Senators finding success with unique group of athletes

Summer baseball is about bringing people together, and the Bismarck Senators have done that in a big way while bringing together athletes from four different high schools who have never played together. “Honestly it’s not as bad as some people would think because everyone here has the same goal and that’s to come together and […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Collegiate Baseball#Titans#Bismarck Representatives#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

PHOTOS: Kicking off the Mandan Rodeo with Slack Day

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One of Mandan’s classic events — the Mandan Rodeo — is coming to town this weekend, bringing three days of fun, themed nights, and of course, action-packed roping and riding. Before the weekend rodeo, though, comes the Slack — a morning ride for any ‘overflow’ contestants who wouldn’t quite fit into […]
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

The World’s Oldest Event Is Held In North Dakota, This Is It

Have your plans been set, if not this 4th of July tradition is one to attend! Mandan, North Dakota is home to the World's Oldest Rodeo as the Mandan Rodeo Days celebrates its 143rd anniversary. A legendary event, the Mandan Rodeo dates back to first as a baseball game and pony races in 1879, with the first documented bronc riding competition held in 1882.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

15-Year-Old From Minot Sings Her Way To College

According to MyDakotan.com, Madie Roberts is singing her way to the top. The source says Roberts attends Central High School in Minot, and is only 15 years old. A music competition recently took place in Bismarck, called "High School Battle of the Bands". -- You may have heard of it.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Where to turn: North Dakota pregnancy and family support groups

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As of July 28, abortion will be illegal in North Dakota. With the state’s only abortion clinic planning to move to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, many pregnant women are concerned about the options available to them if they are unable to access abortion services. Assistance in Bismarck Christian Adoption Services (Bismarck): Founded […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck School Board recount underway, should be determined by Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a recount underway for one of Bismarck’s most closely-watched elections. Prior to the June 14 election, there were ten candidates for three spots on the Bismarck School Board. Jon Lee, Josh Hager, and Emily Eckroth were the top three vote-getters. And Amanda Peterson was fourth by five votes — separated by two-hundredths of a percentage point. That means they’re doing a recount.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Part II: Minot post office facing challenges

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The United State Postal Service is instrumental in providing key services across the nation, but mail delivery services may not be at their most functional right now. Sen. John Hoeven, Minot Mayor Tom Ross and United States Postal Service officials held a discussion about postal delivery problems throughout the region on […]
MINOT, ND
kvrr.com

Memphis murder suspect arrested in North Dakota

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in North Dakota on a charge that he killed a man at a Memphis motel earlier this year. According to the district attorney’s office in Shelby County, Tennessee, 24-year-old Michael Ray Tillman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested in Bismarck.
KFYR-TV

Minot AFB mosquito spraying on the way

Minot, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Air Force Base has announced that they’ll be spraying for mosquitos in the coming weeks. It will be sometime July 11-15 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the areas around Minot and Burlington. Uncertain weather conditions mean that they...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bomb threats target DSU, BSC; campus buildings evacuated, no active threats found

(KXNET) — Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College were targeted with threats Friday morning, leading to an evacuation of the campuses and closures. Buildings at Dickinson State University were evacuated Friday morning after Dickinson Police received a bomb threat call around 10:30 a.m. Although the threat was targeted toward a specific building on campus, […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy