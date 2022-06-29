Grass fire burns close to homes in Fowler

FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grass fire came dangerously close to homes on Monday afternoon, according to the Fowler Fire Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., firefighters were called out to the area of Adams Avenue and Golden State Boulevard for a report of a vegetation fire.

Firefighters say the fire started in some oleanders before it jumped a nearby railroad track and spread into an open field.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire away from nearby homes.

“When we got here, we had the open field clearly on fire go to two three different directions one direction is going towards the triple story building, other direction was heading straight towards the homes and then one to the ponding basin,” explained Fowler Fire Chief Manuel Lopez.

The fire reached a wall surrounding the backyards of nearby homes before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Crews from the Selma Fire Department and Fresno County Fire Department were also called in to help battle the flames.

Officials say that about five acres were burned in the fire.

