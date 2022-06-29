ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The first woman speaker of France's parliament defends the right to abortion

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkPNS_0gPBFcRS00
Yaël Braun-Pivet, a member of the centrist alliance Ensemble (Together) smiles at the National Assembly, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Paris. Michel Euler/AP

PARIS — The new speaker of France's lower house of parliament — the first woman to hold the post — vigorously defended the right to abortion Tuesday and called on the chamber to be "vigilant" about protecting it from reversal.

The National Assembly elected Yael Braun-Pivet as speaker on Tuesday, in its first session since President Emmanuel Macron's party lost his majority in elections this month that handed new power to far-right and far-left camps.

Braun-Pivet is a member of Macron's centrist alliance Ensemble (Together), which still has the most seats in the Assembly but no longer enough to comfortably adopt laws. The assembly is France's most powerful house of parliament.

The divided chamber is preparing to tackle proposals on fighting inflation and enshrining abortion rights in the French Constitution, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week to strip women's constitutional protections for abortion. Abortion in France was legalized in 1975 and has broad political support.

"The brutal decision handed down last Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court, that reversed its commitment, that shocked us so much, is a stark reminder to be vigilant," Braun-Pivet said after becoming speaker.

"Nothing should be taken for granted. History is made of great progress but is always under threat of being reversed. This right was fought for and was inalienable. It is my conviction as a woman today is that we need to be the watchdog so that it stays in place forever," she told lawmakers.

Braun-Pivet is a former Socialist who joined Macron's party in 2016 and a relative newcomer to law-making. She was chosen by secret ballot over candidates from rival parties.

The leftist Nupes coalition is the biggest opposition force in the Assembly, and its legislators made a grand joint entrance Tuesday with a diverse cross-section of lawmakers including many young people in office for the first time. Nupes hopes to challenge Macron's plans to cut taxes and raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

The far-right party of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, the National Rally, won a record number of seats, and is expected to press anti-immigration policies.

All three top parties plan competing measures aimed at helping working-class households cope with high inflation, fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Women remain in the minority in the Assembly, and Braun-Pivet's appointment was seen as sending an important message about women in politics. A lawyer who spent several years living in Asia, Braun-Pivet was elected first in 2017 and reelected this month in her district west of Paris, and chaired the Assembly's Law Committee for the past five years.

The National Assembly is taking on a more important role now than it has had in 20 years.

Macron's supporters worry that the new legislature will cause political gridlock and block his efforts to make France's economy more business-friendly and pass climate legislation. His critics say it is more representative of France.

"The French people compel us to work together, to debate rather than to fight each other. They've chosen us, they've elected us and we share, whatever our differences, a responsibility to answer to this assembly which is the face of France," Braun-Pivet said.

National Rally legislator Sebastien Chenu said his far right party would push for debate on "Islamism" and immigration.

"We will oppose without any concessions Emmanuel Macron's reforms, like the pension reform in particular," he said.

Amid high inflation, Nupes legislator Louis Boyard said, "We must revive the economy through consumption. By raising the minimum wage to 1,500 euros. By freezing prices. We have plenty of proposals."

As lawmakers paraded through the garden toward the columned assembly, two deputies from French Polynesia arrived wearing traditional attire. The assembly, however, remains largely a place of suits and ties.

The National Assembly will choose committee leaders in the coming days, and either Nupes or the National Rally may win control of the important finance commission, which is in charge of controlling the state's budget.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne – only the second woman to hold that post – will lay out the government's overall goals in a broad speech next week, and may face a confidence vote soon afterward.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory MP says women do not have ‘absolute right to bodily autonomy’ in abortion debate

A Conservative MP has said he does not agree women have an “absolute right to bodily autonomy” during a debate about the American abortion ban.Danny Kruger also suggesed British politicians should not “lecture” the US over the landmark ruling, which has led to mass protests. Mr Kruger is the son of Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who has previously spoken of how she had a backstreet abortion at the age of 15. The MP for Devizes told the House of Commons he would “probably disagree” with other MPs about the US Supreme Court decision.He said: “They think that women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

World Health Organisation warns Supreme Court’s abortion decision is a ‘setback’ that will cost lives

The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care will cost lives, the director-general of the World Health Organisation has warned.During a media briefing on 29 June, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored the fact that criminalising abortion care will not end abortions but will instead drive “women and girls toward unsafe abortions” that may result in “complications, even death.”He added that if safe abortions are made illegal, “then women will definitely resort to unsafe ways of doing it, and that means it could cost them their lives.”“We hadn’t really expected this from the US,” he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

The Supreme Court just seriously limited the government’s ability to fight climate change

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the world has less than a decade to cut emissions roughly in half. But Congress hasn’t managed to pass climate legislation yet. And at a time when the head of the United Nations has warned that the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” the Supreme Court just limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions from power plants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Economy#Legislature#The National Assembly#The French Constitution#The U S Supreme Court
Upworthy

Satanic Temple says abortion ban violates religious freedom, to sue state to protect civil rights

Abortion is no longer a federal constitutional right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday. Many states with a conservative majority already have in place restrictive abortion laws while many Republicans are pushing for a national ban on abortion. Former President Barack Obama called it an attack on "the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." With the reproductive healthcare of America at stake, Biden and Democrats are refusing to codify Roe v. Wade or expand the Supreme Court to counter the ruling. The Satanic Temple is now commencing a legal fight for the right to have an abortion citing the violation of religious freedom. With conservative Christians leading the charge to ban abortion in America, it's only fitting that it's the worshippers of Satan who are fighting for the bodily autonomy and reproductive rights of people.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
MSNBC

We need to call abortion bans what they are: Slavery

The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term “pro-life,” the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy. But today, with abortion rights being rescinded across the country, it’s more important than ever that we call restrictions on this vital procedure what they actually are: slavery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WEKU

The U.S. is facing a domestic threat from Trump, Liz Cheney says

Former President Donald Trump poses a "domestic threat" to the U.S. unlike any other, Rep. Liz Cheney said, telling her fellow Republicans that if they choose to back Trump's lies about a stolen election, they're also undermining the country. Her party is facing an existential choice, she said. "Republicans cannot...
POTUS
The Independent

Women on TikTok plan purchasing boycott in protest of Roe v Wade reversal: ‘No buy July’

Women on TikTok are urging others to participate in a buying strike in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.The Supreme Court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old precedent protecting the constitutional right to abortion in the US on Friday 24 June. The reversal of the abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 case means individual states are now able to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.The reversal has sparked widespread anger across the country, and around the world, as millions have taken to the streets and social media to protest the decision.On TikTok, where users...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy