ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria native graduates from South Dakota State

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

South Dakota State announced Blake Wayne Wooten, of Peoria, has graduated following the spring 2022 semester.

Wooten graduated with a Master of Science in SDSU's graduate school.

More than 1,500 studentscompleted all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2022 semester. More than 100 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.

Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state's Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education.

SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations. The institution also offers 37 master's degree programs, 15 Ph.D. and two professional programs.

The work of the university is carried out on a residential campus in Brookings, at sites in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City, as well as through extension offices and agricultural experiment station research sites across the state. SDSU's research expenditures for the 2019 fiscal year were more than $65 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

9 Arizona counties have 'high' level of COVID-19, masks encouraged indoors

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and eight other Arizona counties have a "high" level of COVID-19 transmissions and residents in those regions should start wearing masks inside public places, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated numbers tracked by the CDC show more counties in Arizona are...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Grand Canyon visitors becoming sick after possible norovirus outbreak

Parris Wallace admits it was an incredibly difficult decision, but the difference is she says it was hers to make. What is considered “life-saving” to legally perform an abortion in Arizona?. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Many providers here have stopped performing abortions altogether, but there’s confusion over...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix's Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county, while Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California's Inland Empire had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Peoria, AZ
Government
State
South Dakota State
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
reportwire.org

8 Most Affordable Phoenix Suburbs to Live In

Phoenix, Arizona, a Southwestern paradise, has risen in popularity for those looking to live in the region. With excellent sports teams, a plethora of delicious food options, and plenty of outdoor activities, it’s no wonder Phoenix is also home to about 2 million people. The city is rising in popularity and price, so if you’re considering buying a home in Phoenix, know that the housing market is very competitive. The median home sale price is $470,000, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Phoenix is $1,650.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Graduate School#Sdsu#Sioux Falls
arcadianews.com

AHS graduate heads to the Naval Academy

Four years of high school have flown by for Scottsdale-native Chase An, and now it’s time for him to embark on his next adventure: The United States Naval Academy. Chase said that he’d admired the Armed Forces from a young age. However, he never saw himself joining up.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
maricopa.gov

School District Financial Issues Force Board to Act

Phoenix – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has uncovered financial mismanagement at the Accommodation School District that required the Board to approve millions in taxpayer money to ensure people and creditors get paid. While the District’s budget for fiscal year 2022 appears to be balanced on paper, it...
MARICOPA, AZ
Nationwide Report

68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel died, 2 people injured after a crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel died, 2 people injured after a crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle crash that also injured two other people on Friday in south Phoenix. The fatal car crash took place in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. The authorities actively responded to the location at about 1:00 p.m. [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
allaboutarizonanews.com

22 Indicted After Phoenix-Area Takedown

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced today that the following individuals are in custody following the return of a 70-count indictment by a federal grand jury against 22 Arizonans, including:. Marcus Wayne Wesley, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona. Jesus Salazar, 24, of Avondale, Arizona. Philip Nathaneal Austin,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Price transparency law for hospitals is now being enforced

About a week out from the show, Shelley checked her digital wallet on her phone and realized one of her two Backstreet Boys’ tickets had disappeared. Three kids recovering in hospital after deadly wrong-way crash in Phoenix. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The three siblings were reportedly on their...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Why are hoards of black beetles showing up in the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve noticed black beetles crawling around this week, you’re not alone. Some in the Valley have said they’ve seen hundreds, even thousands, of these beetles crawling inside and outside! “It’s been a lot of scared people freaking about hundreds upon thousands of beetles entering their home the last two or three days,” Burns Pest Elimination’s Mike Boyle said.
ANIMALS
azbigmedia.com

A record 36M SF of new industrial space is coming to Phoenix market

The Phoenix industrial market heads into the second half of the year with record breaking numbers across all metrics, according to a report from Kidder Mathews. : Creation sets record with $130M sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye. MARKET DRIVERS. • A record 36M SF of new industrial...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Black beetles spotted all over the Phoenix area

Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff. Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST. |. Thousands were...
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
856
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy