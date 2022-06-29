Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

A wildfire in Eastern Oregon, now dubbed the Willowcreek Fire, has grown to about 42,000 acres in its second day, and is now about 45% contained, according to officials with the Bureau of Land Management. Heading into Wednesday evening, Lisa Bogardus at the Vale office of the BLM said by...
(Astoria, Oregon) – What could be one of the largest comets this civilization has ever seen is on its way to the skies above you, and in fact can already be seen on the Washington coast and Oregon coast. Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) requires at least binoculars, however, but can be seen in the southern skies. Already, plenty of amazing photographs of it have been taken by amateur astronomers and pros alike. (Photo courtesy NASA / Hubble Telescope)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association on Thursday welcomed the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rollout of the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map. The statewide, interactive map was created through the passage of Senate Bill 762 (passed in 2021) and...
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
BONNER CO., Idaho – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating three separate incidents of bears attacking and killing livestock in North Idaho. All three attacks happened in late June. The first happened on June 24 when a grizzly killed a pig near Good Grief in Boundary County. The second and third incidents happened near Elmira in Bonner...
A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Outdated federal barriers to banking services continue to severely impact the legal cannabis industry in Oregon and nationwide, state cannabis regulators said Friday. The problem isn’t just about the convenience of engaging in daily banking transactions like any other business, but is a direct safety...
On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County.
An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The bleak hospital financial picture from 2021 worsened in the first quarter of 2022, as a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations from the Omicron wave and rising labor and other costs combined to produce a dismal fiscal quarter that saw 58 percent of Oregon’s hospitals post a negative margin.
(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes River Woods resident spotted a cougar on a vacant lot Wednesday night and contacted authorities, who watched it leave, heading toward the nearby national forest, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to the cougar sighting on River...
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Independence Day celebrations are back this Fourth of July after being pushed back the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Whether it's a fireworks display, parade, silent disco or a laser light show, there are lots of options in and around Portland this year — so we put together a list to help you figure out the best way to spend your holiday weekend.
On June 13, Daniel Nguyen became the last winner in Oregon’s May election. It took 27 days for Clackamas County elections workers to finish counting ballots in the Democratic primary for House District 38. Nguyen, 43, a Lake Oswego city commissioner and the founder of restaurant chain Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, won by a mere 28 votes.
