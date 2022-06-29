ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reaction, resources after Planned Parenthood announces abortion suspension

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi announced Tuesday that it will be suspending all abortion services.

This comes after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and hours after a federal court gave the green light to Tennessee to move forward with its restrictive abortion law.

Mid-Southerners say they have mixed feelings about it all.

“Atrocious. We don’t need to lose our rights. If someone doesn’t want to have an abortion, fine, don’t tell me I can’t,” said one Memphian. “Very sad. In fact, when I lived in Alaska, I used Planned Parenthood to help me so I’ve supported PP ever since.”

“I am extremely upset and believe that trying to be my sister’s keeper and trying to be my mother’s son, it pisses me off,” said another.

President and CEO Ashley Coffield announced in a news conference that abortion services will be suspended in Tennessee but they’re looking for ways to accommodate current patients.

“We don’t want finances to stand in the way of anybody accessing abortion services either finances or logistical issues that a patient may face,” she said.

Coffield said patients can turn to Planned Parenthood navigators who can help with getting to another state or paying for the procedure as a whole with nationwide help.

“It might be in the form of a gas card, it might be in the form of support for overnight accommodations or more,” she said. “We are working with abortion funds in our region and across the country to try to find even more resources for our patients to help them meet the entire financial picture of what it will require for them to travel outside of Tennessee to access health care.”

But not everyone thinks this help should be offered.

“I don’t think you should have abortions. Why do I think you shouldn’t? It’s like murder,” said one man.

In a statement, CHOICES Memphis said it will continue to offer abortion services.

“CHOICES will continue to provide abortions for as long as we are legally able. With the fetal cardiac activity ban in place, we will continue to provide abortions for patients who do not show cardiac activity on their fetal scans. Unfortunately, this new ban in conjunction with TN’s 48 hour waiting period law means that many people who need abortions are not able to receive them. Serving patients is our number one priority, and even though we are heartbroken to have to turn people away, we are committed to do everything we can within the extremely restrictive environment in our state to serve those who need us. For all patients who need an abortion that we cannot serve, our staff will help you make other arrangements or you can use www.abortionfinder.org to find a clinic that can serve you.”

