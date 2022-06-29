ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Topgolf coming to St. Louis City? Fans ready for new location

By Ty Hawkins
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Baseball, hockey, and eventually soccer will join the sports scene in St. Louis City.

Now you can golf to the list too, as Topgolf could be adding a second location to the St. Louis region, an idea Topgolf fans welcome.

“I think with that, and the soccer stadium, and the aquarium, and all these new things going on downtown,” said Chris Aholt, Topgolf fan. “Obviously, see with your own eyes that there is some revitalization going on there. Which I think is a good thing for everybody in the city and the county in all.”

He was enjoying the afternoon with his son Sam, who joined him from Troy, MO.

“Got here around 3 o’clock or so, hung out for an hour half, got some food played some golf,” he said.

He said he likes the idea of a Topgolf in St. Louis City. FOX 2 reached out to Topgolf who stated:

“We don’t currently have any news to share about a new St. Louis venue, but we do appreciate you checking!”

The Board of Public service is indicated otherwise in a meeting Tuesday.

“Application number 130964 request from St. Louis University to construct a new Topgolf facility at 3205 Choteau Avenue. City block 2231 including a new 22,650 square foot building footprint,” said a board member.

Eleven-year-old Edward James was at shot put practice Tuesday evening where the new Topgolf would be built.

Recently, he made the trip to Chesterfield to Topgolf and he said he liked it, minus the drive.

“It was pretty far. I don’t know how far, but I just know it took us a long time,” said James.

He thinks having one closer to home is a great idea, and that people of all ages in the city would enjoy it.

“It’s pretty fun. It’s a good experience if you’ve never tried out golf,” said James.

