Lightning strike may have led to massive Illinois house fire

Two people were injured in a head-on collision on US 61 near Scotts Lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Adam Steffens of Festus was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart south on 61, crossed the center line, and pulled into the path of a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by 34-year-old Lynn Fischer of St. Louis. Both Steffens and Fischer were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at a little after 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

FESTUS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO