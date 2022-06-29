ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Lightning strike may have led to massive Illinois house fire

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in Madison County...

fox2now.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim in Raccoon Lake released

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the drowning victim in Raccoon Lake and more information about the incidents leading up to the drowning. Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as 12-year-old Kaitlynn Rohrscheib of Centralia. Cannon says Rohrscheib and her thirteen-year-old brother walked from their...
MARION COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Crews respond to apartment fire in Fenton

Crews battled an apartment fire Friday morning in Fenton. St. Louis County officers vote on new bargaining …. St. Charles mayor wants taxpayers to spend $7 million …. Jury finds Dawan Ferguson guilty in murder of son …. Fair St. Louis begins esports tournament at Ballpark …. Jury finds Dawan...
FENTON, MO
KMOV

1 dead after fatal crash in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead after a fatal car crash in north St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The single-car crash happened in the 9200 block of Riverview at around 3:22 a.m. Police said the car went off the road and hit a bridge pillar. The man was found dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Second man dies after I-72 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Drowning Friday afternoon near Raccoon Lake Dam

A girl has apparently died from drowning in Raccoon Lake. Centralia Police along with Centralia Fire and EMS and Lifestar Ambulance were called to the area near the Raccoon Lake Dam to a report of a possible drowning around 1:30 Friday afternoon. The girl was removed from the water about...
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Man killed in I-72 crash identified

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. An autopsy performed Thursday […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Two people injured in HWY 61 crash

Two people were injured in a head-on collision on US 61 near Scotts Lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Adam Steffens of Festus was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart south on 61, crossed the center line, and pulled into the path of a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by 34-year-old Lynn Fischer of St. Louis. Both Steffens and Fischer were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at a little after 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

13-year-old driver and 1 of 3 fatal Florissant crash victims were cousins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – New details have been released following a fiery crash in Florissant Monday morning where a 13-year-old driver survived but three other children were killed. The 13-year-old driver is being held at the St. Louis County Family Courts on three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Investigators with the Florissant Police Department revealed […]
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Police: Shots fired at North City gas station after suspect pulls gun at officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly pulled out a gun at an officer while at a north St. Louis gas station late Wednesday night. Just before 9:30 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a Ford 250 seen in the Walnut Park West neighborhood that was wanted for felonies. The 32-year-old driver parked at the gas pumps at a gas station on Goodfellow and went inside. He was then approached by officers as he exited the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman faces multiple charges following two altercations

A 43-year-old Centralia woman is being held in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery to a police officer, simple battery, and hate crime following two separate altercations. Police say they were called to the Jera Alcorn home on South Maple Street early Thursday morning to a report of an...
CENTRALIA, IL
5 On Your Side

Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL

