Sioux Falls City FC falls to MapleBrook Fury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After getting back in the win column on Sunday, Sioux Falls City FC returned home for a matchup with the MapleBrook Fury.

Sioux Falls would get the scoring started in first half as Josie Arduser’s shot found the back of the net. MapleBrook would score the equalizer later in the half, as it was a 1-1 game heading to the second.

Sioux Falls City would once again take the lead, this time in the 46th minute on a Taylor Thomas goal. But MapleBrook would score the equalizer 15 minutes later.

The Fury would then tally 2 more goals in the 2nd half as they picked up the 4-2 victory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.