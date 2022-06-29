ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Hulu has released the first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season two, and the series has also debuted to a perfect 100^% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez-starring comedy joins a rare club where both of its two seasons have perfect scores on...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Everything to Know

Justice for Mabel! The Only Murders in the Building finale left fans with more questions than answers — luckily, the Hulu series plans to tie up some of those “loose ends” in season 2. The 10-episode comedy starred Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin as the unlikely murder-solving trio, portraying fledgling interior designer Mabel […]
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Releases New Image

Avatar: The Way of Water released a brand new image from the film. Empire Magazine has been sharing stills from the highly-anticipated sequel all week. This time, the publication showed off one of the Na'vi communing while a big sea creature. (Kind of looks like an animal similar to a whale.) The staggering wildlife plays a massive role in the first Avatar, and it seems that Director James Cameron is just letting it rip in The Way of Water. He also spoke to Empire about how he approached a sequel to a movie that earned so much money at the box office. There has been a lot of conversation about the lasting appeal of this film on social media. However, one quick look at the viewership numbers for the trailer and you can see that the desire to go out and see such a spectacle is very much there. Check out what he had to say down below.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans React To New Villain Promo Art

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new promo art for a special villain. A lot of the speculation around this movie has centered around Namor as the main antagonist for the Wakandans. However, new concept art unearthed by MCU_Facility shows off Attuma in a battle-ready pose. The Atlantan baddie is more commonly a thorn in Namor's side but can lock horns with the Avengers as well. Needless to say, Black Panther fans are happy to be getting any information at all. Check out how Marvel describes the villain down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Reveals Season 4 Moment That Had Millie Bobby Brown Disgusted and in Tears

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season are now streaming on Netflix, and the finale was one of the most intense episodes of the series yet. The kids went up against Vecna, and not everyone made it out of the season alive. The role of Vecna/Henry/One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower who recently spoke with Variety about his character's big showdown with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. Apparently, Brown struggled with how scary Bower looked in his Vecna makeup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Slam Dunk Movie Teases Trailer Drop With New Poster

Slam Dunk is coming back this year with a brand new movie, and it's teasing the drop of its very first trailer with a new poster hyping up its release overseas later this year! Fans might have noticed how a bunch of classic anime and manga franchises return with new projects in the last few years, and Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk franchise is the next one up. Returning this year with a brand new movie, it's getting ready for its debut by revealing some very crucial details. Now it has revealed that the new movie will officially retitled The First Slam Dunk.
COMICS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Magnum PI Cast Reacts to NBC Saving the Series

Magnum P.I.'s cast has heard the news of NBC saving the series. The Universal Television show has a new home over at the rival network. Talks began developing this year and gained speed over the last month. USA Network is also said to be possibly airing some of the program as well. Leading man Jay Hernandez rejoiced that it was "time to dust off his Aloha shirt" when the news came down. It's been a wild moment for the cast and crew, who have to be elated to be getting a second run like this. Check out their posts down below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Boys: Black Noir Trends After Fans Can't Believe His Origin Story

Throughout the majority of The Boys, Black Noir has served as a silent supporting character, often acting as the right-hand man to Antony Starr's terrifying Homelander. The character has gotten more screen time in the show's third season, however, with much of Episode 7 focused on the vigilante. As it turns out, fans of the R-rated series loved his role so much this time around, the character became a trending topic on social media. Full spoilers incoming for The Boys, proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Taps Raphael Siddiq as Executive Music Producer

Raphael Saadiq has joined Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as the Executive Music Producer for the series. Essence Fest is going on right now and the celebration of soul, jazz, and R&B has also provided a ton of information about the Disney series. New York plays a big role in the story, so the musical styles of the boroughs will be incorporated. Of course, Saadiq is a world-renowned musician. He co-wrote original music for The United States vs. Billie Holiday and has helped produce hits for a number of artists. 90s R&B fans will be happy to hear of his involvement after his success with Tony! Toni! Tone! back in that decade. Disney Channel really is taking a fresh approach with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Image Shows Someone's Death

Living at the Commonwealth can bite. Inside the walls of the Ohio community governed by the elitist Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her power-hungry Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), 50,000 survivors live under the Commonwealth creed: "For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." The living can go years without ever seeing the flesh-eating undead roaming outside their guarded walls, dutifully defended by General Mercer's (Michael James Shaw) armored soldiers and the full might of the Commonwealth Army.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: The Rock Responds to Superman Cameo Rumors

We're finally on the cusp of getting DC's Black Adam movie, with the long-awaited blockbuster arriving in theaters later this fall. Over the past several years, it has been teased that the film that is poised to change the hierarchy of power in the live-action DC universe, with its titular character (portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) expected to be an incredibly formidable force on par with Superman. There has definitely been a lot of speculation and rumors about whether or not Superman — particularly Henry Cavill's previous incarnation of Superman — could eventually share the screen with Black Adam, and it looks like Johnson is addressing that possibility head-on. On Friday, Johnson took to Twitter to respond to a fan suggesting the idea of Cavill's Superman cameoing in the film, and reassured that "I hear you & I always got you." As we get closer to Black Adam's October debut, and as the big-screen future of Superman continues to be up in the air, we'll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says No Spinoff Series Currently in the Works

The CW's The Flash is now the longest-running Arrowverse series, having just ended its eighth season earlier this week and with a Season 9 on the way next year. It's also one of the network's few remaining DC Comics inspired series. DC's Stargirl will debut its third season this fall, and Superman & Lois just completed their second season (as well as revealed that its stories take place on a separate Earth from The Flash). Add to that the idea that The Flash's Season 8 finale was originally set up to function as a series finale had a renewal not come through, and many fans have wondered what the future of the series and its characters might be. However, while some of have been hopeful that part of The Flash's future might include spinoffs, series showrunner Eric Wallace says he's just focused on The Flash and the season ahead.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Wraps Production

While its first season finale is still to air on Thursday, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already wrapped filming on its second season. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds began production on its second season in February, with shooting underway when news broke that Paul Wesley was cast James T. Kirk, famously the lead of the original Star Trek series, in the coming season. Filming has now wrapped on the series' sophomore outing. Multiple creatives working on the show announced the news via Twitter. Director and producer Chris Fisher was the first, taking to Twitter with a thankful message to fans:
TV SERIES

