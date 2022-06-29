ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi City Council greenlights phase 2 of short-term rental ordinance

 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The highly debated issue over short-term rentals is now a reality for the City of Corpus Christi. After months of discussion, council members gave the green light to move forward with phase two of the plan. It was back in January when the council...

KIII 3News

Nueces County saves about $1M in road and drainage repairs

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The United States Marine Corps and Nueces County upgraded some parts of the community. "A mile worth of road on County Road 22 from 286 to 43. The other one was County Road 57 which was 70 to the south. We also did drainage in Tierra Grande, we also did drainage cleaning on county road 67," said Juan Antonio Pimentel, the Public Works Director and County Engineer for Nueces County.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

American Bank Center comes under new management

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center is about to see some big changes behind the scenes. Several months ago, the City of Corpus Christi opened talks with OVG 360, a prolific company managing over 250 properties nationwide. These talks came to fruition with a team from the company taking charge July 1st.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Summer Sizzle: Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ‘Mayor’s Big Bang Celebration’ is the biggest party along the Bayfront, and it happens every Fourth of July. “For 40 years, generations of families have come together to come and see this spectacular firework show and celebrate our independence,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

ArtWalk kicks off Fourth of July weekend festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ArtWalk returned to downtown Corpus Christi, Friday night, where members of the community gathered to celebrate. This event happens on the first Friday of every month, and if you've ever been, then you know that downtown comes alive with music and galleries for all to enjoy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Direction to Success: Rockport job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — July 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th in Rockport, Texas, Coastal Compass, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, and Goodwill Services of South Texas are coming together to host a job application event. Those who stop by will have the opportunity to complete a single job...
ROCKPORT, TX
TexasHighways

A Caribbean native finds a home away from home in Corpus Christi

I was born and raised in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and I’ve always lived close to the ocean, less than half a mile from Isla Verde Beach and little more than that from Pine Grove Beach. As I grew up, the beach became the place I went when I wanted to think, to spend time with friends, to soak up the sun, and to recharge. It was also a place that made me feel small. The beach was there for a few heartbreaks, a couple of fights, and several other events that taught me about the fleeting nature of happiness and how hard we must fight to hold on to every speck of it we get. The beach was where I realized friendships aren’t forever and life mercilessly pulls people in different directions. The beach was the place I went when I wanted to lounge, plan, read, play hooky, or drink. I was dumb enough to bodyboard some big waves before a few hurricanes despite having no talent for it. I was trying to sell stolen jewelry at the beach the first time someone pointed a gun at me. I was 17 or so and had heard from a friend that selling stolen jewelry was an easy way to make a lot of money. I lasted one day and didn’t make a cent. The beach was a constant presence, and eventually it turned into a second home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

