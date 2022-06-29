ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

House Of The Dragon Image Raises A Big Question About The Game Of Thrones Prequel Timeline

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

The first Game of Thrones spinoff is finally just a couple of months away from premiering on HBO, after House of the Dragon was announced all the way back in 2019 . After the release of a new image, there’s a big question about the timeline worth considering as the weeks before the premiere wind down.

Just like the situation with Game of Thrones , readers of George R.R. Martin’s books have a broad idea of what might happen in the prequel series, but readers and non-readers alike will have to wait for the episodes to find out exactly what HBO is doing with the Targaryen dynasty centuries before the War of the Five Kings.

Take a look at the image of Emmy D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen that has me – as a Game of Thrones fan and book reader – considering what the first season has in store, and keep on reading for what we should be wondering at this point ( with no book spoilers unless otherwise marked ):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OusX2_0gPBAeNx00

(Image credit: HBO)

Who Is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen And Why Does The Image Matter?

Emma D’Arcy (previously known for Truth Seekers , Hanna , and Wanderlust ) landed the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and HBO has actually released a fair amount about the House of the Dragon adaptation of her character from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood .

Rhaenyra is the first-born child of King Viserys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine), which is a valuable position in Westeros when the series picks up, two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones . Unfortunately for her, having pure Valyrian blood and the ability to ride a dragon doesn’t necessarily make up for her status in the line of succession as a woman.

According to the early character descriptions, it is Prince Daemon Targaryen ( played by Matt Smith ) who is considered heir to the throne as the younger brother of King Viserys. It’s her status as Viserys’ eldest child but with Daemon as the heir to the throne that makes the image particularly interesting. She is positioned in front of swords melted together just like the Iron Throne, with a dragon at her back, and looking awfully queen-like.

This suggests that she may be destined for the throne after all, but raises the important question about the timeline: how long is Viserys Targaryen going to live before the chaos inevitably erupts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4NtY_0gPBAeNx00

(Image credit: HBO)

How Long Will King Viserys Live And Hold The Iron Throne?

Paddy Considine is top-billed as star of House of the Dragon , but every Game of Thrones fan knows that top-billing doesn’t mean long life in the world of Westeros. King Viserys is a good and decent man, but those are not necessarily qualities that make for great kings. And the new image of Rhaenyra shows her looking an awful lot like a queen!

With character descriptions naming Daemon as heir to the throne, Rhaenyra as the king’s first-born child, Aegon Targaryen (played by Tom Glynn-Carney) as Viserys’ first-born son , and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) as Viserys’ second-born son and Rhaenyra’s half brother, it seems like a battle for the throne is inevitable as the show's major conflict. If that’s the case, then it seems like Viserys’ time on House of the Dragon may not last for too long.

All things considered, the answer to the question of how long Viserys will live could be the turning point of the series (just like Ned Stark’s death in Game of Thrones Season 1), and prove how far the first season will go in setting up future conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isZUu_0gPBAeNx00

(Image credit: HBO)

What Fire & Blood Tells Us

While Game of Thrones is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire saga of novels (which remains incomplete with The Winds of Winter still unpublished ), House of the Dragon ’s source material comes from a fictional historical account of the Targaryen dynasty, penned by George R.R. Martin ( who has good things to say about the upcoming show ). It doesn’t give quite the insight into characters’ minds as the novels do, but delivers plenty of facts. Spoilers ahead for the Fire & Blood source material for House of the Dragon .

It’s probably safe to say that the mentions of Viserys' heir and various children (complete with birth order) are for the sake of setting up the biggest event in Targaryen history: the Dance of the Dragons civil war, which began with the conflict over the throne following Viserys’ death.

In the book, the major claimants are Princess Rhaenyra (as the late king’s first-born child with his deceased first wife) and Princess Aegon (as his first-born surviving son with the king’s second wife, Alicent Hightower). Daemon is in the mix as Viserys’ younger brother, and as you might expect with a series all about the Targaryens, there’s some incest involved, and a whole lot of death. Basically, the biggest source of action and intrigue in this era of the Targaryen dynasty is the Dance of the Dragons civil war, and it seems likely that House of the Dragon won’t run for multiple seasons without kicking it off.

In fact, if the prequel follows the approximate format of Game of Thrones – which was obviously very successful – then fans might want to expect Paddy Considine to go the way of Sean Bean, with his character killed off before the end of the first season, and the early episodes sowing the seeds of civil war and then the chaos beginning following the death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuzFg_0gPBAeNx00

(Image credit: HBO)

What The Character Descriptions Tell Us

The main list of stars playing Targaryens includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys, Matt Smith as Daemon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra. Listed by HBO as “additional cast” are Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent, Harry Collett as Rhaenyra’s eldest son Jacaerys, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond, and Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen.

With “young” versions of Rhaeyra and Alicent appearing, as well as their children, it seems quite safe to say that House of the Dragon is set closer to the end of Viserys’ life than the middle or beginning. Of course, there are also Velaryons, Lannisters, more Hightowers, and others on the way, so there will be plenty of players in what sounds like the Targaryens’ game of thrones.

End spoilers for Fire & Blood .

All things considered, the new image of Emma D’Arcy combined with information released by HBO lead to the question of how long King Viserys will survive in the House of the Dragon timeline, even without information from Fire & Blood . Only time and the actual first season will tell. The very good news is that the wait for House of the Dragon is nearly over. The first episode premieres on HBO on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET, in what was previously the time slot for Game of Thrones .

For some viewing options during the final weeks of wait for the new show, you can revisit Game of Thrones streaming with an HBO Max subscription , and check out our 2022 TV schedule for more shows.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

What’s the Status of All the Other ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs?

More than three years after Game of Thrones came to a divisive end, HBO is finally returning to the land of Westeros with House of the Dragon, a Targaryen-centric prequel series debuting on August 21. Fans weren’t meant to wait this long for a Game of Thrones spinoff — or “successor show,” as author George R. R. Martin prefers to call it — but HBO hasn’t had the easiest time turning its smash hit into a franchise.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Everything We Know

There are at least four live-action Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works, but the most recent one definitely drew the biggest response when it was announced. After The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a sequel series about Jon Snow was in development, it was confirmed by former star Emilia Clarke and author George R.R. Martin. Some questions about this project can be answered, but sadly, many cannot.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Collett
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Targaryen#A Game Of Thrones#Throne#Hbo#Dragon#Truth Seekers#Fire Blood
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
122K+
Followers
34K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy