Emergency responders highlight teamwork that saved Topeka woman

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – On April 28th, emergency responders took quick action that led to a Topeka women’s life being saved.

Two months later, team members and the individual who kept her stable until professionals arrived were highlighted at the Topeka AMR building.

Shamara Parre was in her home in Southwest Topeka watching TV when suddenly, and out of nowhere, she hit the floor. Her boyfriend, Dakota Brown, rushed over from another room to find her partner unresponsive on the ground. After calling 9-1-1 it was revealed she was having a heart attack.

Kansas state park hit by blue-green algae water warning

For the eight minutes it took for the Topeka Fire Department to arrive on scene, the 9-1-1 operator walked Dakota through the steps of performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation , more commonly known as CPR. Thankfully, Dakota had prior exposure to CPR, after he was taught the procedure in high school.

He says learning CPR gives you a crucial lifesaving skill, and he can’t imagine what his life would be like right now if he didn’t have that experience.

“Regardless of what your job is I think it would be super important to take a class,” Brown said. “It’s knowledgeable, and even if it’s not for someone you care about, if you find somebody else who’s in need it would be super important for you to know how to do that, so they have the best chance of survival.”

Allegedly stolen specialty bike returned to owner, LKPD says

Experts say bystander CPR is the most important part of what they all the “Chain of Survival” – the lifesaving steps taken in the moments following cardiac arrest. That increases the likelihood of survival two to three-fold. If you’re interested in CPR certification, AMR offers classes, typically free of charge.

