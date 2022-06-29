ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USM Center dedicates memorial to veterans who died by suicide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend saw two, large high school reunions in the Pine Belt. The national Oak Park High School Alumni Association (NOPHSAA) in Laurel and the EUROHA (Eureka-Royal Street-Rowan-Hattiesburg High) Alumni Association in Hattiesburg each welcomed hundreds of former students for dances, parades and other activities.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt non-profit started construction this week on the last area home slated for reconstruction following the 2017 tornado. Carolyn Smith, a 60-year-old grandmother in Hattiesburg, has spent the last five years in a home damaged by the 2017 EF3 tornado that ravished the Hub City. Luckily for her, the wait won’t be much longer.
After disaster struck Robb Elementary School last month, one Wayne County resident felt a call to honor those victims. Star-Spangled Celebration pops off despite the rain. Though some pop-up showers rolled through the area early in the afternoon, it did not stop the fun as Petal and Hattiesburg prepared to shoot some fireworks.
Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, the city of Laurel flooded with blue and white. The Oak Park Dragons have returned home to celebrate their biennial reunion. “It’s very exhilarating to come home and see what you youngsters have done with the start that we gave you and the start that was given to us,” Brigadier General George B. Price, Oak Park alumni class of 1945. “We were taught at Oak Park that the ball was never too high for you to jump if you really wanted to get it done, and you were never told that you couldn’t do it. So, these are so very hallowed grounds you have here that has produced some of the greatest Americans ever.”
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Neighboring cities, Petal and Hattiesburg, partnered up for the annual Star-Spangled Celebration on the River. Though some pop-up showers rolled through the area early in the afternoon, it did not stop the fun. “We seem to play the weather game every year,” said Petal Mayor Tony...
City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday at Bonita Lakes, starting at 3:30 p.m. The event will be a fun-filled affair the entire family can enjoy. Food venders will be available, live entertainment will be provided, and the highly...
Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
Hattiesburg Police issue firework reminders ahead of the 4th of July

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Firework fun begins this weekend in the Hub City, and Hattiesburg police would like to remind residents to be extra careful this Independence Day. The Hattiesburg Police Department is encouraging everybody to go see a professional firework show this weekend, since it is illegal to shoot them inside city limits.
July 4th to affect Hattiesburg, Laurel pickup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of the Fourth of July, City of Hattiesburg offices (except for public safety) will be closed on Monday. Because of the holiday, the city will operate an abbreviated pickup schedule for garbage, trash and recycling this week. Please see that schedule below or visit...
New exhibit features rescued library checkout cards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - July’s new exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum features a blast from the past...library checkout cards. Artist Heidi Pitre turned hundreds of old library checkout cards into canvases for pen-and-ink drawings. Each drawing pays tribute to the original book that once carried the card. The...
City of Hattiesburg completes FY2021 audit on time

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg approved their audit for the 2021 fiscal year just in time today, June 30 - the due date. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said that if the audit was late the city could have faced audit suspension, money withdrawn from funds and other consequences.
