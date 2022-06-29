ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentner Drummond Defeats John O’Connor In GOP AG Primary Race

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Gentner Drummond has been declared the winner of the GOP Attorney General primary, defeating acting AG John O’Connor.

Drummond has previously run for Attorney General, losing to Mike Hunter in the Republican Primary in 2018.

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) appointed O'Connor to the office on July 23, 2021, to succeed Mike Hunter (R). Hunter—who was elected in 2018—resigned on June 1, 2021, after reports of an extramarital affair.

Drummond received a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. He served as a pilot, mission commander, and instructor in the U.S. Air Force during the Gulf War.

Drummond will face Libertarian candidate Lynda Steele in the November general election.

Oklahoma City, OK
