Judge to decide if teen accused in Albuquerque murder will stay in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge will decide at a later date if a teen accused of killing another teen in downtown Albuquerque will remain behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, 16-year-old Angelo Baldonado was having issues with the victim 16-year-old Josue Ruiz who was dating Baldonado’s sister.

Story continues below

The two had arranged to meet in an alley near Central and 5th St. but police say that meeting turned deadly when Baldonado opened fire. At a detention hearing on Tuesday, the judge sent the case to children’s court until Baldonado is indicted on the murder charge. They will decide on the state’s motion for pretrial detention once that happens.

