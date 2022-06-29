ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Beus, Hurd win Cache County Council primaries

By Brock Marchant staff writer
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Paul Borup, Gina Worthen, and Gordon Zilles leave the Cache County Council in January of next year, three new faces will appear — Mark Hurd and Kathryn Beus, who won the Republican primary election Tuesday and will go on to the general election uncontested, and Sandi Goodlander, who had no...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

County Council revisits pay raises for certain officials

In the last minutes of the Cache County Council meeting Tuesday evening, the council revived a beginning-of-the-year discussion about increasing elected officials’ salaries. According to Council Vice Chair Paul Borup, he advocated to have the discussion added as a line item to the meeting’s agenda in hopes to make sure elected officials’ salaries are up to par despite his personal feelings for some of them.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley crowd protests Roe v. Wade reversal

In protest to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, more than 200 people stood outside of the Historic Cache County Courthouse Wednesday evening in support of abortion rights. The reversal of the 1973 case gives individual states the power to regulate abortions. Though Utah’s trigger...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Douglas Blaine Talbot

Douglas Blaine Talbot 10/6/1962 - 6/29/2022 Douglas Blaine Tabot, 59, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center from complications of kidney and liver failure. He was surrounded by his loving wife and two children. Doug was born on October 6, 1962, in Preston, Idaho, the son of LaVern and Margaret Talbot. Doug grew up on the family farm in Winder, Idaho with his seven brothers and one sister as well as many cousins. They enjoyed working hard alongside their father as well as hunting and fishing in the surrounding area.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Christy Harris Richards

Christy Harris Richards 8/8/1951 - 6/28/2022 Christy Harris Richards, 70, of Fielding, Utah passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at Logan Regional Hospital. The world was blessed on August 8, 1951 when Christy was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. She came home to Jay Dee and Alice Christofferson Harris, and her brother Matthew Jay. Christy was privileged to know many influential people through her parents, and was grateful for the foundation she was given in her early years. She was their cherished daughter. She in turn, was devoted to her parents.
FIELDING, UT
City
Nibley, UT
Local
Utah Government
County
Cache County, UT
Cache County, UT
Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
ABC4

Bear Lake’s enormous economic impact on Utah

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of Utahans will head up to Bear Lake this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.  As waves of people flood the small communities surrounding the lake, they will spend millions of dollars. A survey by the Bear River Association of Governments looks at how much visitors spent last year. The […]
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Chad Glenn Holmgren

Chad Glenn Holmgren 1/15/1967 - 6/27/2022 Chad Glenn Holmgren, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on June 27, 2022, in Penrose, Utah. He was born in Logan, Utah on January 15, 1967, to Clair (Pete) Holmgren and Linda Holmgren. Chad was raised, lived, and worked most of his life beside his family members on their beloved Connor Springs Ranch in Penrose, Utah. He loved being outdoors and was always working to improve the ranch to his meticulous standards. He loved animals, especially dogs, chickens, and horses, but not snakes! He grew up riding horses and had a knack for training them to be spirited just like him. The ranch was his home, his life, and his sanctuary.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Schwartz, Durwin Joseph

Our dear brother and uncle, Durwin Joseph Schwartz, 56, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1965, to Joseph Devon Schwartz and Noreen Morgan in Logan, Utah, where he was a life-long resident and attended school. Durwin is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a production worker at Gossner's Dairy and also worked at the Walmart Distribution Center. Durwin enjoyed restoring cars, riding motorcycles, fishing, and camping. He was outgoing and had a social personality. He always had a listening ear and would do anything for anyone, he was always helping his neighbors. Everything he had was immaculate, everything was always in its place. He is survived by his sisters: Jolene Wardle (Ronald) and Debra Marie Zivait; nieces and nephews: Daniel and Angie, Darrel, Tiffany, Dustin and Brittany, and Tarryn; great-nieces and nephews: Bradley, Dylan, Joey and Aspen, Chaedon, Angel, Jeresun, Jade, Taylee, Traetor, and Jacoby; great-great-nieces and nephews: Addison, Tayln, Thomas, Acelyn, Zaedon, Zachary, Braelynn, and Joey. Durwin was preceded in death by his parents, one niece: Angela Clark, one nephew: Jeremy Atkin, and one great-great-niece: Brylee. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery, 1200 East 1000 North, Logan, Utah. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com . Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Brigham City.
LOGAN, UT
kjzz.com

Person bucked off horse, flown to local hospital in Davis County

(KUTV) — A person was seriously injured after getting bucked off a horse in Davis County. Officials said the individual was riding a horse approximately one mile up North Canyon above Bountiful when the incident occurred Friday afternoon. It was unknown if the rider was alone or was riding...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Person
Chris Booth
ksl.com

3 bats infected with rabies, humans and dogs exposed to the disease in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials on Thursday confirmed three cases of rabies in bats that exposed humans and dogs to the disease. "The humans received preventive vaccines, and the dogs received boosters and a 45-day home quarantine because they were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Illegal firework sparks small blaze

Firefighters recently responded to a fire in the Riverdale area. A bottle rocket firework was found to be the cause of the small blaze. While it is legal to purchase aerial fireworks in Idaho, lighting them off is illegal.
RIVERDALE, UT
Herald-Journal

Hammond, Betty

Betty Hammond, 76, of Logan, passed away on Weds. June 29, 2022 in Ogden. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 5th at 12 pm in the Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10:30 - 11:30 am. www.allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Something for everyone: Spring Hollow provides access to wide variety of trails

Editor’s note: This article is part of a summer series on area hiking trails. In my mind, I have always divided Logan Canyon into three distinct sections, each with its own unique features: The lower section, from the mouth to Card Canyon; the middle, or “narrows” section from Card to Ricks Spring; and the open high country of the upper section.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Coleman, George Scott

Coleman George Scott Coleman 66 Providence passed away June 29, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Herald Journal. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
PROVIDENCE, UT
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC4

Roy Police searching for persons of interest in criminal mischief case

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Roy City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in a criminal mischief case. Authorities say the incident happened at Roy West Park. The duo’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage while walking outside. The female person […]
ROY, UT
Herald-Journal

Parrish, Scott K.

Parrish Scott K Parrish 69 Logan passed away June 29, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in next week's paper..
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Car flips into river at Narrows

Firefighters responded last week to a report of an overturned vehicle in the Bear River with multiple injuries. Firefighters were on scene for an extended period of time while recovery crews pulled the truck from the river. The accident occurred several miles up the Oneida Narrows.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

