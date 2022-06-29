Beus, Hurd win Cache County Council primaries

Our dear brother and uncle, Durwin Joseph Schwartz, 56, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1965, to Joseph Devon Schwartz and Noreen Morgan in Logan, Utah, where he was a life-long resident and attended school. Durwin is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a production worker at Gossner's Dairy and also worked at the Walmart Distribution Center. Durwin enjoyed restoring cars, riding motorcycles, fishing, and camping. He was outgoing and had a social personality. He always had a listening ear and would do anything for anyone, he was always helping his neighbors. Everything he had was immaculate, everything was always in its place. He is survived by his sisters: Jolene Wardle (Ronald) and Debra Marie Zivait; nieces and nephews: Daniel and Angie, Darrel, Tiffany, Dustin and Brittany, and Tarryn; great-nieces and nephews: Bradley, Dylan, Joey and Aspen, Chaedon, Angel, Jeresun, Jade, Taylee, Traetor, and Jacoby; great-great-nieces and nephews: Addison, Tayln, Thomas, Acelyn, Zaedon, Zachary, Braelynn, and Joey. Durwin was preceded in death by his parents, one niece: Angela Clark, one nephew: Jeremy Atkin, and one great-great-niece: Brylee. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery, 1200 East 1000 North, Logan, Utah. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com . Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Brigham City.

