Peoria, AZ

Peoria native graduates from South Dakota State

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

South Dakota State announced Blake Wayne Wooten, of Peoria, has graduated following the spring 2022 semester.

Wooten graduated with a Master of Science in SDSU's graduate school.

More than 1,500 studentscompleted all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2022 semester. More than 100 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.

Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state's Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education.

SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations. The institution also offers 37 master's degree programs, 15 Ph.D. and two professional programs.

The work of the university is carried out on a residential campus in Brookings, at sites in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City, as well as through extension offices and agricultural experiment station research sites across the state. SDSU's research expenditures for the 2019 fiscal year were more than $65 million.

Daily Independent

Daily Independent

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

