Traffic collision stops southbound I5 traffic

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KGET) — A collision on the I5 near Fort Tejon State Park is stopping traffic in the southbound lanes on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

CHP says, at 8:19 p.m. a vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

Related
KGET

Man found dead after crash by Westside Parkway identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed in the Friant Kern Canal has been identified. Scott James Ray, 64, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that came to rest in the canal near the 7800 block of Westside Parkway, according to coroner’s officials. […]
KGET

BFD responded to two people stuck in the Beale Canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters responded to the Beale Canal near the Beale Memorial Library after 5 p.m. Tuesday. There firefighters found a man and woman stuck, they were unable to climb up the side wall and get out of the water. Firefighters tossed them a rope and a life vest, then placed a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigating crash along Hwy 99 near Olive Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that injured at least one person Saturday night along Highway 99. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the Olive Drive exit at around 8:35 p.m. At least one person was injured. A woman was […]
KGET

Crash blocking lanes on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on northbound Highway 99 is blocking three to four lanes near California Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and involves an SUV and Jeep Cherokee, officers said. There were complaints of neck and back pain.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

SJPD: Double-homicide suspect rushed officers with gun before being fatally shot

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose provided new details Friday about a standoff earlier this week that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a double-murder suspect.The incident began Tuesday night after police found a man shot on Mount Shasta Drive. He later died.Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Calderon, then drove to Modesto where he shot and killed his second victim, a 29-year-old woman.On Wednesday, San Jose police found Calderon hiding in a shed behind a home near Edenvale Elementary School, which led to a seven-hour standoff with the armed suspect.San Jose Police Chief Anthony  Mata said that the standoff ended after Calderon raced out of the shed towards two officers with a gun in hand. "The suspect was observed with a gun in his right hand and was given several commands to drop the gun," Mata said. "Calderon ran and raised and pointed the gun at a special operations officer. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him twice."Chief Mata said police found two stolen firearms at the scene. He said it is still not clear what Calderon's motive was for the double killing, but noted it did involve a domestic violence dispute. 
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
KGET

3 arrested after Rite Aid robbery: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested after a robbery at a west Bakersfield Rite Aid where a hammer was used to smash a display case and threaten staff, police said. Serina Aguirre, 20, Itisonie Robinson, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
KGET

Man who led deputies on high-speed chase died by suicide: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man occupying a vehicle that fled authorities in multiple counties and whose body was found in an orchard off Highway 46 died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to coroner’s officials. Kittipong Kuanbooncharn, 20, of Lompoc was pronounced dead at the scene June 8, about a mile north of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Farmer says deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri ‘was going to happen’ after raising safety alarm

A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon. Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns. “They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak...
MISSOURI STATE
TODAY.com

1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California’s 14,000-foot Mount Shasta after snowstorm

One climber is dead and four others are lucky to be alive after suffering serious injuries in icy conditions on California's Mt. Shasta on Monday. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office conducted three rescue operations within eight hours of one another after snowfall on Sunday turned to ice on Monday on the mountain located about 200 miles north of Sacramento.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Independent

One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after their hike took a dangerous turn on California’s Mount Shasta.Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain throughout Monday with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle. The climbers were rescued between 8.39am, when three of the climbers were located by first responders, and 6.34pm, when the fifth climber was located following an hours-long search.At least two of the climbers were in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital, the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County Fire vehicle involved in collision in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a Kern County Fire Department vehicle while responding to a nearby fire on Sunday. At around 5 p.m. a Kern County Fire Department battalion chief’s vehicle collided with a white sedan at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway. According to police, […]
Daily Mail

White Tesla Model S bursts into flames after sitting in California wrecking yard for THREE weeks: Firefighters had to submerge vehicle in a pit to extinguish its battery

A white Tesla Model S spontaneously burst into flames in a Rancho Cordova, California wrecking yard after the car had spent weeks sitting there after a collision. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that firefighters arrived at the wrecking yard to find the Tesla fully engulfed in flames. Each time the firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, the Tesla's battery would reignite the fire.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
