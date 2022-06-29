Traffic collision stops southbound I5 traffic

BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KGET) — A collision on the I5 near Fort Tejon State Park is stopping traffic in the southbound lanes on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

CHP says, at 8:19 p.m. a vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.