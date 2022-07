Former Eaton Mayor Kevin Ross is about to be back on the Weld County Commission. Ross is poised to beat opponent, former Weld County Council member Elijah Hatch two to one for the at large seat being vacated by Steve Moreno, according to unofficial election results. The Greeley Tribune reports no Democrat has entered the race, so it’s likely the seat will be filled by Ross – though he could face a write-in challenger in November. Ross ran for the Weld County Commission seat he was appointed to in 2020 but lost to state Rep. Perry Buck. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO