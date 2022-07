Just after 7 am a 19-year-old driver was southbound on the I-69 feeder approaching the intersection of FM 1485 when he said his brakes failed. He crossed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church and slammed into the building which housed a former beauty shop. East Montgomery County FIrefighters were able to stop additional damage due to broken water lines. The driver was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. Git R Done towing removed the vehicle from the building. The driver was cited for failure to control speed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO