The BMW 3.0 CSL Homage Is Coming And We Have Proof - gallery

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW M CEO Frank van Meel himself confirmed that a new M car that will be a modern day 3.0 CSL will soon be released. While it is...

Related
CarBuzz.com

BMW Shows Off The Insane V12-Powered Z3 It Never Built

Earlier this month, BMW treated us to a new multi-part video series showing off some of its coolest prototype vehicles. The first episode covered the M5 CSL and V8 M3 CSL concepts while the second installment focused on the brand-new 2023 BMW M4 CSL and the never-before-shown M2 CSL Prototype. Though the third part in the series doesn't reveal any secret concepts that haven't been displayed before, but it does cover some amazing projects that are now on display at the BMW Museum in Munich, Germany.
CARS
Road & Track

Check Out the Wacky Twin Wing Setup on BMW's 3.0 CSL Tribute Prototype

Just days after BMW M first teased what appears to be a tribute to the iconic 3.0 CSL, we get our first spy shots of the car. It looks suitably wild. Our eyes are drawn immediately to the rear, where there's not only a big wing on the trunk lid, but one on the roof as well. This detail comes from the final iteration of the original 3.0 CSL road car, which got the famous aerokit that earned the car its "Batmobile" nickname. The first 3.0 CSLs resembled the less-hot 3.0 CS, with no significant aero addenda. Here, it appears that the roof-mounted wing sits above the shark fin antenna commonly seen on modern cars. Up front, there are other nods to the original, including holes on either side of the front bumper, and fins on either side of the hood.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota MR2 Does A Bad Impression Of A Porsche Boxster

For many enthusiasts around the world, owning a brand-new Porsche would be the realization of a dream. But with the cheapest 718 Boxster priced at $65,500, ownership remains out of reach for many. That hasn't stopped one fan from converting his Toyota MR-S (known as the MR2 Spyder in the States) into a Boxster 986 replica.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spied, Could Pack BMW Power

It’s been a bit more than a month since Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover Sport. The $84,000 luxury SUV is all-new for the 2023 model year as it migrates into its third generation. The updated Sport means we will also get an updated SVR and a new batch of spy shots caught the performance model testing near the Nurburgring race track.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Bentley to build 12 Speed Six models from 1929 in new continuation series

Bentley isn't done reviving classics as continuation cars. On Friday, Bentley announced at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed it will build 12 new examples of the Speed Six. For those at home keeping track, this is the second pre-war car to be remade as part of its continuation series.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti Used Real 24-Karat Gold On Three New Chirons

The Bugatti Chiron is a spectacular masterpiece of engineering and design in any form, but Bugatti continually finds ways to wow us with new interpretations of the car. Sometimes, these new interpretations become unique new models, while on other occasions, Bugatti will simply show off the stunning specifications selected by certain buyers.
CARS
TechCrunch

The Drako Motors 2,000-hp electric luxury SUV ‘feels more like a spaceship’

The San Jose, California-based automaker said the Dragon zips from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds using the company’s in-house DriveOS Quad Motor Powertrain and DriveOS vehicle architecture. Individual torque control and a three-stage suspension make the Dragon “feel less like a car and more like a spaceship,” according to the company.
SAN JOSE, CA
Top Speed

Custom Honda Rebel 1100 Dons A Bobber Avatar is Guaranteed To Turn Heads

Honda took the wraps off the Rebel 1100 in November 2020 intending to take on American cruiser giants like Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. Like its American competitors, the motorcycle was quick to gather attention from several custom bikemakers. One such bike shop was Europe-based FCR Original, which prepared two custom...
CARS
Top Speed

Drako Motors Announces 2,000 HP Gullwing-Door EV Called The Dragon

The Rise of electric cars and the advancements in technology needed to make EVs so popular have resulted in multiple success stories that make us think that perhaps building an EV from the ground up is not all that difficult. When that argument comes up companies like Tesla and Rivian come to mind. However, we have also seen several monumental failures, such as Faraday and Fisker, that remind us just how cut-throat the automotive industry can be.
CARS
Ars Technica

Here’s Hyundai’s next electric vehicle, the Ioniq 6 sedan

The physical unveiling of the Hyundai Prophecy concept car was an early casualty of COVID, originally scheduled for the hastily canceled 2020 Geneva auto show. That didn't stop it from blowing my socks off once Hyundai sent some images over the Internet, however. At the time, I didn't think the Korean automaker would put the concept—which I described as the result of "a transporter accident involving a Mercedes CLS and a Tesla Model 3"—into production.
CARS
Road & Track

Porsche’s Most Exclusive Model Will Set You Back $2.9 Million

Porsche’s first customer prototype in more than a decade comes with a $2.9 million price tag, making the 963 the most expensive model offered by the German auto manufacturer. Built by Canadian racecar constructor Multimatic, the LMP2-derived 963 chassis could become one of Porsche’s lower-volume productions. Outside of the...
CARS
Top Speed

The Delage D12 Aims To Smash Porsche and Manthey’s Nurburgring Record

Delage was a French company launched back in 1905 as a rival to makers like Bugatti. During its classic era Delage launched models like the D6 and the D8, but the company had to cease operation in 1953. Delage reopened its doors back in 2019, and its first supercar - the 1,100 horsepower D12 - has very big ambitions for the future. The D12 was officially revealed during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Speaking with a Delage spokesman at the auto show, the British magazine Autocar learned a few details about the future plans of the Delage company’s drive to shatter the Nurburgring record.
CARS
topgear.com

Here are six of the weirdest off-roaders you can buy

It looks like a toy, but Ukrainian company Sherp’s motto is “Obstacles do not block the path, they are the path!” which gives you some idea of its off-road ability. It’s essentially a UTV on steroids, but can carry around a tonne, or up to six people, depending on configuration.
CARS
Motor1.com

Wild Rumor Claims McLaren Is Making An SUV After All, And It'll Be Electric

McLaren has repeatedly gone on record to say an SUV will never happen. However, rumors persist that the Woking-based marque will eventually fail to resist the temptation of adding rear doors and a pair of stilts. Case in point, Autocar has it on good authority it'll happen in the latter half of the decade and the model in question won't have a combustion engine. Yes, the British magazine claims the high-riding Mac will be sold only as an EV.
CARS
topgear.com

Toyota Corolla Commercial review: car-based van tested

I'm a serious workperson. That's surely not for me. It looks just like a Corolla estate…. Corolla Touring Sports if you please. This, the Corolla Commercial, is a car-based van but Toyota did the research and realised that vans that look like vans attract thieves when parked outside their drivers' houses overnight. So they left the glass in place, but layered it with a black burst-proof film.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1957 BMW 507 is Dirty But Could Be Worth Millions

BMW has been turning out some of the greatest driving machines ever made. The list is long with cars like the BMW M1 E26, BMW M6 E24, BMW M3 E30, and others, which are world renown for their incredible smile per gallon ratio. Sadly, not all great models are successful and the BMW 507, produced between 1956 and 1960, is among them. Very few of them were made, and recently, one came up for sale, after more than 40 years away from the spotlight.
BUYING CARS

