ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Investigation underway after inmate dies inside Albemarle District Jail

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHREW_0gPB63XS00

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating after an inmate died inside Albemarle District Jail.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to the Albemarle District Jail around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, regarding a call for an inmate who was not breathing.

Deputies were escorted to B-block, where EMS and the Providence Fire Dept. were already on scene providing life-saving measures to the inmate. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the officers with ADJ found the inmate, later identified as 24-year-old William Adam Seagle, lying on the floor around 10:11 p.m. Friday.

At 10:12 p.m., with the assistance of other inmates, officers and inmates moved the unconscious inmate from the floor onto a table in the common area of B-block, where officers with ADJ began providing life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took over the role of medical care.

This incident is still under investigation however, at this time no foul play is suspected, stated the sheriff’s office.

Seagle had been in ADJ since Wednesday, June 23, for failure to appear on some traffic offenses.

If you have any information that could aid in this investigation, please contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasquotank County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Albemarle, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#Ems#The Providence Fire Dept#Adj#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAVY News 10

Norfolk PD respond to shooting on E. Ocean View Ave

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Norfolk. According to dispatch, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Ocean View Avenue, near Grove Avenue, around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male who sustained non life-threatening injuries. 10 On...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Woman found murdered in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton woman was found shot to death late last night in Chowan County. Sheriff “Scooter” Basnight said they received the call of a shooting just before midnight on Highway 32 just north of Greenhall Road. Lakita Morring died as a result of...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy