The Dallas Mavericks have seen their 2022 offseason strategy go out the window. After expecting to re-sign Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks were blindsided by the heavy recruitment of Brunson by the New York Knicks that have now tipped the scales in NY's favor. JB is widely expected to sign a 4-year $110 million contract with the Knicks, leaving the Mavericks without any room to replace him.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO