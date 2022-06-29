ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Madison County offices a mix of incumbents and newcomers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Primary Election in Madison County featured three contested races on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk....

