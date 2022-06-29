ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon day three: Hopes for more home success as Raducanu and Murray feature

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Agx8N_0gPB4PhN00

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will lead the British charge at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The British grand-slam champions are in Centre Court action after Novak Djokovic opens up day three proceedings on the main stage.

A number of home favourites will be vying to reach the last-32, while Harriet Dart will aim to become the 10th Briton into the singles draw when she finally steps on to the grass for her round one contest.

Order of Play

Brit watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yLz0_0gPB4PhN00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Double trouble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPwxR_0gPB4PhN00
Joe Salisbury finished runner-up in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Harriet Dart last summer (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

The doubles competition gets under way on Wednesday and Joe Salisbury, the number one ranked player in the world, will begin his quest to win at the All England Club after previous success at the Australian Open and US Open. He is one of 28 British players in action across the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events on the third day at SW19.

Match of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvLRR_0gPB4PhN00
Lesia Tsurenko will face her fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Ukraine duo Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina will meet in the second round on Court 12 on Wednesday knowing whoever succeeds can keep the focus on the war in their home country.

Kalinina is sending money back to her family while Tsurenko revealed on Monday nothing feels important due to the devastation being brought by Russia.

Elsewhere, Andy Murray’s last-64 clash with John Isner could easily go the distance, while British number one Cameron Norrie gets Court One billing against Jaume Munar.

Weather

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, scores

At Wimbledon, top seed Iga Swiatek continues to advance, winning her first two matches to tie the longest WTA Tour win streak in the last 32 years. With another win, Swiatek, on a 37-match run dating to February, will break her tie with Martina Hings for the longest streak since Steffi Graf won 66 in a row in 1989-90.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day six: Rafael Nadal back on court and more chances for home success

Liam Broady and Katie Boulter will look to continue the British momentum on day six at Wimbledon while Rafael Nadal attempts to stay on course for a calendar grand slam.Coco Gauff and former SW19 champion Petra Kvitova will be in Centre Court action while next door on Court One, Iga Swiatek will look to take her winning streak into a 38th match.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s action.Order of playSATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Gauff vs AnisimovaBadosa vs KvitovaSonego vs Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022Brit watchMatch of the day ...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Raducanu#British#Centre Court#The All England Club
Reuters

Tennis-Wimbledon day five

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic served a timely reminder of why he is fancied to claim a seventh Wimbledon title as he dismantled fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 to sweep into the last 16 on Friday.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson headline first middle Sunday

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson make their last-16 Grand Slam debuts at Wimbledon's first scheduled day of play on middle Sunday. Six-time champion Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

One match too far for ’emotionally drained’ Katie Boulter at Wimbledon

A drained Katie Boulter admitted she ran out of steam as her fine Wimbledon run ended in disappointing fashion with a one-sided defeat by Harmony Tan in the third round. Boulter produced the best result of her career by upsetting last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova on Thursday but was unable to get into the match against Tan, who has built on her first-round victory over Serena Williams brilliantly and is through to the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu's OUTRAGEOUS Generation Z reaction to getting blasted out of Wimbledon by a nobody proves she's fine with losing: Britain's golden girl gets a free ride no Aussie star would be treated to, writes MIKE COLMAN

Well done, Emma Raducanu, you made it to the second round of Wimbledon before bombing out to the 55th best player in the world. So what if you are the reigning US Open champion, Britain's latest sporting sweetheart and carried the hopes of a Covid-battered nation on your slender 19-year-old shoulders?
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy