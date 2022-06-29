Police seeking public’s help identifying suspect wanted for assault on bus in SeaTac

The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say assaulted a victim while on a bus that was driving northbound on International Boulevard in SeaTac in August, 2021.

Police say it happened on Aug. 26, 2021, and here’s a description and photos:

Occurred on a Metro bus on International Boulevard in SeaTac

Female in her 30’s

Short hair

White shirt with stripes, white pants

Large glasses

Carrying a black satchel-style purse

Armed with a large kitchen knife

Please contact Detective Chris Pelczar at (206) 477-0700 or email [email protected].