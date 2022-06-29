ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaTac Blog

Police seeking public’s help identifying suspect wanted for assault on bus in SeaTac

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1gff_0gPB4O3s00

The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say assaulted a victim while on a bus that was driving northbound on International Boulevard in SeaTac in August, 2021.

Police say it happened on Aug. 26, 2021, and here’s a description and photos:

  • Occurred on a Metro bus on International Boulevard in SeaTac
  • Female in her 30’s
  • Short hair
  • White shirt with stripes, white pants
  • Large glasses
  • Carrying a black satchel-style purse
  • Armed with a large kitchen knife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLczU_0gPB4O3s00

Please contact Detective Chris Pelczar at (206) 477-0700 or email [email protected].

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this car prowl suspect?

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are asking for help to identify a man sought in a car prowl. Police said he stole a credit card from a car and then used it at a Taco Bell. Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-3135 and reference case no. 2022-3135.
LACEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Seatac#Violent Crime
q13fox.com

2 men arrested after allegedly shooting someone for driving too slow in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a man injured near the Northshore Village shopping mall last week. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 12:40 p.m. on June 23, The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) responded to the intersection of 29th St. NE and Norpoint Way NE after someone called 911 saying they could not feel their legs. When TFD medics arrived, they realized the driver had been shot. Police were called to assist, and the 45-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Shoreline man arrested, accused of murdering mother in apartment

SHORELINE, Wash. – A man has been arrested after deputies found a decapitated body in an apartment where his mother lived. King County Sheriff deputies were called to the 1500 block of NW 195th Street at 9:20 Thursday morning for a welfare check when a neighbor said the mother’s vehicle was still in her parking spot when she should be at work.
SHORELINE, WA
q13fox.com

Renton police seek help identifying catalytic converter thief

RENTON, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a catalytic converter from a homeowner’s driveway near last week. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), in the early morning hours of June 20, a suspect removed a catalytic converter from a Honda Odyssey van that was parked at a home in the 4600 block of NE 19th St.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellevue police arrest prolific shoplifter

Bellevue police detectives arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from several stores and reselling the products, the Bellevue Police Department announced Thursday. Detectives who worked closely with Fred Meyer loss prevention agents apprehended the 43-year-old Bellevue man when he showed up to an arranged meeting...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after Tacoma road rage shooting

On Wednesday, Tacoma police arrested two men connected to a drive-by shooting incident that happened June 23, the police department announced. According to police, on June 23, Tacoma Fire Department personnel were called to the intersection of 29th Street Northeast and Norpoint Way Northeast in Tacoma for a report of a driver who could not feel his legs.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

23-year-old man killed after a car hit a tree in Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Pierce County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 165 between Wilkeson and Carbonado a little after 2 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south towards Carbonado when his car went over the lane separator, drifted off the highway and slammed into a tree.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

South Park family finds teen shot, injured in their yard

SEATTLE - A shooting in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood left a 16-year-old boy injured early Friday morning. Investigators said after midnight, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1400 block of South Cloverdale Street. According to police, a family found the teen with a gunshot wound...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 'Suspicious item' in South Seattle not a threat to the public

SEATTLE - Seattle Police were investigating a "suspicious item" left near Martin Luther King Jr Way and S Graham St. Officers closed down nearby streets and the Link light rail routes are paused in the area while they investigated. The roads have since re-opened. The object appears to be a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Video shows stolen car with 3 juveniles inside crash into police car in Washington state

Burien Police say Saturday night into early Sunday morning, they saw a reported stolen car that had also been linked to other violent crimes. Police say they chased after the car. During the chase, police say the suspects inside shot at an officer's vehicles and rammed another patrol unit. Investigators say the driver of the car was 15 years old, and the shooter was 17 years old. No one was hurt in the incident, and police were able to arrest all the suspects involved. On Monday, Judge Nelson Lee released the a suspect accused of shooting at Burien Police despite the 17-year-old’s prior history of unlawful possession of a firearm.
BURIEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Marysville police searching for missing man

Marysville police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since June 14. 66-year-old Douglas “Andy” Anderson was last seen on the afternoon of June 14 when he left the area of the 1600 block of Second Street in Marysville. He walks...
KXL

Man Accused Of Killing His Mother

SHORELINE, Wa. – A man in Washington state is charged with killing and decapitating his mother. The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday when police found her decapitated body inside a bedroom in the city of Shoreline, just north of Seattle. Police say the woman’s son answered the door...
SHORELINE, WA
SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

213
Followers
762
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy