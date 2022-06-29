ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

1970s-style stagflation now playing on central bankers' minds

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsNe1_0gPB2whe00
Shutterstock

“Stagflation” is an ugly word for an ugly situation – the unpleasant combination of economic stagnation and inflation.

The last time the world experienced it was the early 1970s, when oil-exporting countries in the Middle East cut supplies to the United States and other supporters of Israel. The “supply shock” of a four-fold increase in the cost of oil drove up many prices and dampened economic activity globally.

Stagflation was thought left behind. But now there is a real risk of it coming back, warns the central bank for the world’s central banks.

“We may be reaching a tipping point, beyond which an inflationary psychology spreads and becomes entrenched,” says the Bank for International Settlements BIS in its latest annual economic report .

By “inflationary psychology” it means that expectations of higher prices lead consumers to spend now rather than later, on the assumption waiting will cost more. This increases demand, pushing up prices. Thus expectations of inflation become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The danger of stagflation comes from this inflationary cycle becoming so entrenched that attempts to curb it through higher interest rates push economies into recession.

Global inflation since the 19th century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pO9b_0gPB2whe00
BIS , CC BY

What’s driving inflation

As well as its own expert staff, the BIS brings together expertise from its member central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve , the European Central Bank , the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia . So its views are worth paying attention to.

Its report makes clear its experts, like most forecasters, have been surprised by the extent of the rise in inflation.

This is a global phenomenon, which the report attributes to a combination of an unexpectedly strong economic rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns, a sustained switch in demand from services to goods, and supply bottlenecks exacerbated by a shift from “just-in-time” to “just-in-case” inventory management.

Then there is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUBlF_0gPB2whe00
An apartment building damaged by Russian attacks on the northern Ukraine city of Chernihiv, June 27 2022. Kunihiko Miura/Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

The war’s effect in driving up the price of oil, gas, food, fertilisers and other commodities has been “inherently stagflationary”:

Since commodities are a key production input, an increase in their cost constrains output. At the same time, soaring commodity prices have boosted inflation everywhere, exacerbating a shift that was already well in train before the onset of the war.

The only bright note is that BIS expects these price surges to be less disruptive than the oil supply shock of the 1970s.

This is because the relative impact of the oil supply shock was greater due to economies in the 1970s being more energy-intensive.

There is also much more focus now on containing inflation, with most central banks having a clearly stated inflation target (2% in Europe and the US, 2%-3% in Australia).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ra04j_0gPB2whe00
Traffic in Los Angeles, 1973. Economies were much more energy-intensive than now. Gene Daniels/Wikimedia Commons , CC BY

What are the biggest dangers?

But the current situation is still very challenging, the report says, because increases in the price of food and energy are particularly conducive to spreading inflationary psychology.

This is because food is bought frequently, so price changes are notable. The same goes for fuel prices, which are prominently displayed on large roadside signs.

There is also the risk in many economies of a wage-price spiral – in which higher prices drive demands for higher wages, which employers then pass on in higher prices.

Read more: Rising prices: why the global drive to keep food cheap is unsustainable

Central banks face what Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has called a “ narrow path ”.

To achieve a “soft landing” they need to raise interest rates enough to bring inflation down. But not enough to cause a recession (and thus stagflation).

How to avoid a ‘hard landing’?

The BIS report cites an analysis of monetary tightening cycles – defined as interest rate rises in at least three consecutive quarters – in 35 countries between 1985 and 2018. A soft landing was achieved in only about half the cases.

A key factor in the hard landings was the extent of financial vulnerabilities, particularly debt. Economies with hard landings on average had double the growth in credit to GDP prior to the interest-rate rises.

This factor contributes to BIS concerns now. As the report notes:

Unlike in the past, stagflation today would occur alongside heightened financial vulnerabilities, including stretched asset prices and high debt levels, which could magnify any growth slowdown.

Furthermore, the slowdown in China’s labour productivity is removing an important boost to global economic growth and restraint on global inflation.

But a key lesson from the 1970s is that the long-term costs of doing nothing outweigh the short-term pain of bringing inflation under control.

Read more: 5 things to know about the Fed's biggest interest rate increase since 1994 and how it will affect you

This means governments must curb handouts or tax cuts to help people with cost-of-living pressures. Expansionary fiscal policy will only make things worse. Assistance must be strictly targeted to those who most need it.

There is also a need to rebuild monetary and fiscal buffers to cope with future shocks. This will require raising interest rates above inflation targets and returning government budgets (close) to surplus.

John Hawkins was formerly a senior economist at the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank for International Settlements.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

A $400-a-week shortfall: people in their 40s face a bleak retirement on KiwiSaver's current trajectory

Cost of living is – and should be – on everyone’s mind. But how we are managing increasing costs could impact us well into retirement. As cost-of-living pressures continue to increase with record inflation and rising interest rates for mortgages, increasing numbers of New Zealanders are withdrawing money from their KiwiSaver accounts to survive. According to last September’s Financial Market Authority’s KiwiSaver Annual Report, financial hardship withdrawals were up 42.8% from 2020. For New Zealanders struggling to survive in 2022, saving for retirement is likely far from their minds. It is also these New Zealanders for whom safeguarding retirement savings is arguably...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia

Australia’s new federal treasurer, Jim Chalmers, spoke regularly in opposition about a well-being budget and the need to measure more than just the traditional economic indicators. He was even mocked for it by his predecessor, Josh Frydenberg, who joked about him “fresh from his ashram deep in the Himalayas, barefoot, robes flowing, incense burning, beads in one hand, well-being budget in the other”. Chalmers hasn’t been deterred. The day he was formally sworn in as treasurer he reiterated of the need for better ways to measure progress: It is really important that we measure what matters in our economy in addition to...
HOUSING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Stagflation#The Us Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#The Bank Of England
TheConversationAU

Triple vaccination seems to reduce the chance of long COVID – but we still need to prepare for a jump in cases

COVID might be the largest mass casualty event in Australian history. And with one in 20 people with COVID still experiencing symptoms three months later, long COVID might even become Australia’s most significant cause of longer-term disability. Around eight million Australians are estimated to have been infected with COVID during the pandemic, so a prevalence of 5% means 400,000 people could have long COVID. With more than 30,000 new cases of COVID detected each day in Australia, long COVID is becoming increasingly common. We’ve known for some time that getting vaccinated reduces your chance of long COVID. Now new data...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

We need to brace for a tsunami of long COVID. But we're not quite sure the best way to treat it

Australia’s Omicron wave earlier this year was much larger than we thought, recent research has confirmed. We also heard Health Minister Mark Butler acknowledge Australia can expect a “very big wave” of people with long COVID over the next few years. Doctors and researchers have been warning about the growing threat of long COVID, as restrictions ease and case numbers climb. So we need to take an urgent look at how we manage and treat it. Read more: We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman, who led debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund, announced his resignation Saturday, sparking fresh uncertainty in Latin America's third largest economy. As economy minister, the 39-year-old Guzman was tasked with renegotiating a $44 billion debt with the IMF that Argentina insisted it could not afford to repay.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do?

Should Australia join the United States in a war against China to prevent China taking the US’s place as the dominant power in East Asia? Until a few years ago the question would have seemed merely hypothetical, but not anymore. Senior figures in the Morrison government quite explicitly acknowledged that the escalating strategic rivalry between the US and China could lead to war, and their Labor successors do not seem to disagree. That is surely correct. Neither Washington nor Beijing want war but both seem willing to accept it rather than abandon their primary objectives. There can be no...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Is Australia in the firing line of a new Chinese campaign against the US?

How can Australia navigate the tough and dangerous strategic environment in Asia today with America and China competing to be the leading regional power? The consensus in Canberra – on both sides of politics – is that we should stick as close as we can to America, in the hope it will win the contest. But the choice is not that simple. We can see why when we look at a couple of incidents on the same day in late May. In two widely separated locations, Chinese fighters intercepted maritime patrol aircraft – Australian and Canadian respectively – in...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

What does equity in schools look like? And how is it tied to growing teacher shortages?

When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared victory on election night, he said he wanted to unite Australians around “our shared values of fairness and opportunity, and hard work and kindness to those in need”. So what would this look like in Australian schools? Schools, after all, are where a society that believes in fairness and opportunity must begin. Equity involves more than fairly funding schools. It is about matching teachers’ passion with the respect, time, resources and conditions that enable them to do what they signed up to do: make a difference in students’ lives. ...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Some see NZ's invite to the NATO summit as a reward for a shift in foreign policy, but that's far from accurate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s acceptance of an invitation to speak at this week’s NATO leaders’ summit in Madrid has fuelled a narrative that New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is falling victim to a new Cold War. According to this view, Ardern’s participation is a reward for recently aligning New Zealand’s foreign policy more closely with the US and its allies against Russia and, to a lesser extent, China. This narrative claims this shift has been exemplified by sanctions against Putin’s Russia, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine and public questioning of China’s growing involvement in the Pacific. These developments purportedly show American...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

China, Russia and climate change: why Australia's place at the NATO Summit was so important

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese admitted at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Public Forum that some Australians may not understand why he’s at a NATO meeting in Spain. But that since COVID and the invasion of Ukraine, more Australians understood how connected nations are to each other and we can no longer “compartmentalise”. NATO is a treaty-based organisation created in 1949 by the United States, Canada, and several Western European nations to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. Australia isn’t a member, but an “enhanced opportunities partner”. This was the first time Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand were invited...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Health Minister Mark Butler's audit of Australia's COVID vaccine supplies

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Emma Larouche, from the University of Canberra’s Media and Communications team discuss the week in politics. They canvass the crossbenchers’ stoush with the Prime Minister over staff, which is in a holding pattern while Anthony Albanese is overseas. In Europe, Albanese has joined NATO leaders in calling out China’s behaviour and received blowback from Beijing in return. Has the reset in China-Australia relations come to an end before it really began? Meanwhile Health Minister Mark Butler has announced an inquiry into Australia’s stocks of COVID vaccines and anti-viral drugs, and purchasing plans. We don’t hear so much about the pandemic these days but deaths remain high. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

The United States was founded on allegiance to laws, not leaders. The Jan 6 rioters turned that on its head

When colonial Americans declared their independence on July 4 1776, they rejected more than British rule. They explicitly denounced the British form of government and the unlegislated norms, traditions and conventions a royal head of government entailed. The recent hearings of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol has made clear that efforts to resist the monarchical model remain unfinished. The central question at hand: is the nation’s democracy ensured by allegiance to its constitution or to its leaders? Read more: ...
PROTESTS
TheConversationAU

Australians are more millennial, multilingual and less religious: what the census reveals

Census data to be released Tuesday shows Australia changing rapidly before COVID, gaining an extra one million residents from overseas in the past five years, almost all of them in the three years before borders were closed. For the first time since the question has been asked in the census, more than half of Australia’s residents (51.5%) report being either born overseas or having an overseas-born parent. More than one quarter of the one million new arrivals have come from India or Nepal. The census shows so-called millennials (born between 1981 and 1995) are on the cusp of displacing baby boomers...
HOMELESS
TheConversationAU

Female finance leaders outperform their male peers, so why so few of them in academia and beyond?

The gender diversity of thought leadership in finance is lower than in most other academic fields, our research shows. Finance ranks 132nd out of 175 fields with a representation of only 10.3% women among its thought leaders. Yet these women outperform their male peers. How did we measure this? The impact of an academic’s ideas can be quantified using academic citations – how often their work is referenced in research published by other academics. We consider thought leaders to be academics who have been ranked among the top 2% in their respective fields by citations in the Scopus database. We found...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Is 5 senior ministers quitting Victoria’s Andrews government a sign of renewal – or decline?

Renewal or decline? These are the competing narratives that now surround Daniel Andrews’ Victorian Labor government, with five senior ministers exiting cabinet as a preliminary to leaving parliament at November’s state election. The resignations of this quintet – deputy premier James Merlino, Lisa Neville, Martin Foley, Martin Pakula, and Richard Wynne – is the equivalent of the loss of one quarter of the cabinet. Another seven ministers have either voluntarily resigned from cabinet or been pushed out during the course of this term of government. This is indisputably a high ministerial turnover. Yet in another way, this rush to the door...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Parliamentary 'newbies' inspect their workplace, with some complaints

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. Michelle and Peter Browne from the Politics + Society team discuss Anthony Albanese’s weighing a Ukraine visit and whether Australia will announce more support for that country and reopen its embassy there. They also canvass the just-released Lowy Institute’s poll, which found a narrow majority of Australians support increased defence spending, and Defence Minister Richard Marles’ announcement extending the terms of the military’s top brass. Meanwhile Parliament House has been like the first week of school, with new MPs being briefed on how the place works. Crossbenchers are in a row with the government over Albanese’s plan to cut back the additional staff they will get, above the entitlement of government and opposition backbenchers, from four in the last parliament to just one. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Australia is one of few countries that doesn't pay session musicians ongoing royalties. Our music industry suffers as a result

Most of the music we listen to is made by session musicians. These guns for hire are experts in their field, much sought after and often bring a unique sound – that extra thing that helps to make the recording what it is. Whether we’re at home or in our cars, at the gym, the shops, a cafe or a pub, recorded performances form the soundtrack to our lives. This soundtrack includes music made by hired freelance instrumentalists and singers whose contributions are vital to the appeal and quality of those recordings. While we get to enjoy the end product seemingly free...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy