Topeka, KS

Highland Park summer basketball series wraps up in Topeka

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park summer series wrapped up in Topeka on Tuesday.

Eight area high school teams, ten teams total, joined for the summer tournament at Topeka West High School. The event was originally scheduled to be held at Highland Park, who hosted the tournament, but was moved to West.

Highland Park, Junction City, Manhattan, Topeka West, Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Hayden and Perry Lecompton were local participating teams. Two teams from the Kansas City area also competed: Olathe East and KC Washington. The Running Scots won their own tournament, beating Topeka West in the championship game.

“The biggest thing was exposure,” Highland Park head boys’ basketball coach Mike Williams said. “We wanted our kids to get seen. We know how, coaches, we’re itching as much as we can to just play. So, if we can get that done and make it happen and raise a little bit of money in the process for our programs, that’s what we have. So, I appreciate everybody coming out.”

Williams expects the summer reps to pay off next season for the participating schools.

“Most important thing is to give kids the opportunity to play,” Williams said. “I think, as coaches, if we can play more and get our kids court reps, and get our groups time together, it helps out and bodes pretty well for the winter time.”

The HP summer series had one other meetup earlier in the summer, where round-robin games were played.

