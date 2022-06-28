Report: Baylor 2023 quarterback commit is interested in Notre Dame

Although the Irish have one of the best 2023 recruiting classes, they do not have a quarterback commit. The courtship with Dante Moore has been well documented, but another quarterback would like Notre Dame to get more active in his recruitment.

According to a report from 247Sports Steve Wiltfong from the Elite 11 camp, Baylor commit Austin Novosad would like to see the Irish reach out (premium). In the era of prospects flipping, it would not be a surprise to see Novosad change his pledge; his recruitment has really turned recently. New offers and interest from Ohio State and Texas A&M have him very much considering his options.

Enter the Irish, who are still looking for their 2023 signal-caller. Novasad told Wiltfong, he is looking at “some other schools that don’t have a quarterback as these dominoes fall, maybe Florida and Notre Dame might come.”

The report went on to say the Irish have reached out, but it seems Novasad would like to see Marcus Freeman turn on the heat. It is definitely a recruitment to watch now.

