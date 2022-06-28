ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Notre Dame commit tries to entice recruit who commits this week

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The offensive line has long been a strength for the Irish, often the moniker of “O-Line U” is dropped when talking about the tradition. That tradition has a very good chance of succeeding, in the present and beyond.

Center Jarrett Patterson was named a 1st team preseason All-American by Walter Camp. Rising sophomores joe alt and Blake Fisher look like stalwarts on the line for at least the next two seasons before their inevitable move to the NFL.

The 2023 recruiting class is trying to hold up their end of the bargain with Sullivan Absher, Elijah Paige, Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting currently committed to the Irish. Pendleton is looking for yet another lineman to join the class, Illinois tackle Charles Jagusah.

If Jagusah is to commit, which he intends to do this Thursday, it would make a very impressive five commits along the line and most likely would complete the position for the 2023 cycle. As Pendleton put it, “The Great Wall of South Bend” would be complete with Jagusah.

