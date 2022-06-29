ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texans advocate for immigration reform after migrants were found dead in San Antonio

CBS19
 3 days ago
TYLER, Texas — The bodies of 51 migrants inside the back of a parked tractor trailer in San Antonio is raising safety concerns for immigrants crossing the border. Following the tragedy, a local immigrant resource center said it's time for the nation to discuss immigration reform. Paulina Pedroza,...

Slate

The Biden Administration Is to Blame for the Horrific Deaths of 51 Migrants in Texas

In his classic 2015 book The Land of Open Graves, Jason De León shows that “the terrible things that [the] mass of migrating people experience are neither random nor senseless, but rather part of a strategic federal plan … that … simultaneously uses and hides behind the viciousness of the Sonoran Desert.” De León does this by demonstrating how the U.S. policy of immigration deterrence has moved people to attempt more and more dangerous crossings, thereby promoting mass death. This reality could not have been any clearer than it was in the horrifying discovery on Monday of dozens of dead bodies of migrant men and women found in an abandoned semi truck in San Antonio in 100-degree heat. The truth is that the cruelty of our immigration system caused these deaths as much as the smugglers involved—of whom two are apparently in custody. That is to say, Americans of every political stripe are responsible for the deaths of the 51 men and women who asphyxiated to death while suffering from unbearable heat, along with many more similar deaths.
TEXAS STATE
The Week

The dangerous journeys of undocumented migrants

At least 51 undocumented migrants are dead after being found in a tractor-trailer outside San Antonio on Monday. Republicans are blaming President Biden over his "open border policies," while Democrats called attention to "the plight of migrants seeking refuge." Here's everything you need to know:. What happened in Texas?. An...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a 'coward and a liar' as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
POLITICO

'We don't have to pretend anymore': Greens ready to bail on D.C.

The climate advocates who cheered President Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House last year are preparing to give up on Washington. Instead, environmentalists and many of their Democratic allies are starting to shift their focus to state capitals as the places to press for action on climate change — going back to a strategy that they employed with some success during the Trump era.
ADVOCACY
CBS DFW

CBS News Texas Poll: Most Texans think women will still seek abortions in Texas even if unsafe

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Most Texans think abortion should be legal in Texas - Texas women, and younger Texans, especially so. But that statewide view in Texas is not quite as high as it is nationally.So what might happen next? Three-fourths of Texans think women will continue try to get abortions in Texas even if the procedure is illegal, and even if it may be unsafe for them to do so. A two-thirds majority believes more children will be neglected if most abortions are illegal. By comparison, only half believe more children will be adopted. Texans who say abortion should be mostly illegal do hold...
TEXAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

This Girl's Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court's 'Remain in Mexico' ruling puts immigration policy in the hands of voters – as long as elected presidents follow the rules

In the very last decision of its latest term, the Supreme Court released a major ruling that not only clears a barrier to ending a signature policy of the Trump administration but also signals that the future of immigration policy is in the hands of the electorate. In Biden v. Texas, the Supreme Court rejected an effort to prevent the current president’s rollback of a Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers arriving at the U.S. southern land border to be returned to Mexico while their claims were being processed. The 5-4 decision means that the case will be returned to the...
IMMIGRATION
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
TEXAS STATE
