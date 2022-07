Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. These thieves are smart, too. They'll disguise themselves as a worker for a particular company and try to gain access to somewhere they don't belong. In this case, scammers will actually come to your door saying they're from CenterPoint Energy and try to look at your meter. They'll even call or text you with disconnection threats unless you pay immediately.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO