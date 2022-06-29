ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickleball keeps growing, now available at H-E-B Tennis Center

By Alan Harwell
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest growing sports in South Texas.

Over a thousand players participate in the Coastal Bend, and Pickleball pro Ruben Herrera has expanded the program at The H-E-B Tennis Center.

"It's been great especially with the covered courts," said Herrera. "We are drawing a lot of interest here at the H-E-B Tennis Center."

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It attracts people of all ages and athletic ability.

It is a true lifetime sport and that is especially important for Denise Dildy and her husband Mike, who are avid players.

"We make a date night out of it sometimes," said Dildy. "It's something we can do together that we really love."

Herrera wants to encourage everyone to give the sport a try. "I know a lot of players are stuck inside due to (COVID-19) but we want to encourage them to get out and meet new people."

Herrera is offering pickleball lessons and says all you have to do is call the H-E-B Tennis Center at (361) 882-6013 to get signed up.

