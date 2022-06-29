Long-time partner of officer attacked, killed in Capitol Riot reacts to Jan 6 committee hearings

Two teenagers who beat a man in a “frenzied” attack in a row over a frisbee and left him fighting for life can be named for the first time.Archie and George Tilley were jailed on Thursday after shattering the skull of former carer Alan Willson, 47, on Easter Sunday last year.Mr Willson was injured so badly his family was told he would not survive, after suffering fractures to his face, ribs and spine.George Tilley was only 13-years-old and his brother Archie 14 when they attacked Mr Willson with a heavy blunt object.They were previously found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO