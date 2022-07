BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a missing Georgia teen who has ties to Brooksville, according to the deputies in Georgia. Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen in the area of Whooping Creek Road in Carrollton, Georgia on June 14, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The teen's family moved to Georgia about a year ago from Brooksville in Hernando County, and investigators said they still have family and friends in the area.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO