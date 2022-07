SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roy Minter, the chief of the Savannah Police Department (SPD), is stepping down from his position at the end of July. Minter was nominated for a U.S. Marshal position in the Southern District of Georgia by President Joe Biden in May. According to a news release from the City of Savannah, Minter is stepping down to focus “on the confirmation process for his nomination to serve as U.S. Marshal.”

