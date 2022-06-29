ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Trump made 17 endorsements in recent primaries. Here are the winners.

By Marissa Martinez
 3 days ago
Last week, Georgia dealt former President Donald Trump another set of endorsement losses, while his side-switching act in Alabama came good after Katie Britt won the GOP Senate primary over Rep. Mo Brooks.

This week, Trump filled his endorsement card with a number of safe incumbents, but he also got involved in another hard-fought member-on-member primary in Illinois. The former president awarded an endorsement to Rep. Mary Miller — who has made a number of controversial statements during her year and a half in Congress — against Rep. Rodney Davis, who did not vote to overturn 2020 election results and supported establishing a Jan. 6 investigative commission. Both are conservatives, but Miller’s more consistent alignment with Trump helped win her the nomination in the end.

We’re tracking Donald Trump’s endorsement track record through the 2022 primaries. Get caught up here:

State Sen. Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial win in Illinois also came after a late Trump endorsement, though Bailey had already climbed atop the polls before then. Bailey beat out moderate candidate Richard Irvin, who was bankrolled by local billionaire Ken Griffin.

In the deep-red Utah, Trump chose to back Reps. Burgess Owens and Chris Stewart, who voted to contest the 2020 election results, and snubbed Reps. John Curtis and Blake Moore, who voted to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attacks. But no matter — all Utah GOP House incumbents won nominations on Tuesday. Besides Davis, four representatives who voted to create the bipartisan commission survived primary challengers, though Trump avoided getting involved in their races.

Colorado wins

CO03

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Won with 65 percent of the vote. She voted to overturn 2020 election results.

According to witness testimony, Boebert was among those who met with White House aides and Trump campaign officials around Thanksgiving in 2020 to discuss ways former Vice President Mike Pence could delay election certification processes on Jan. 6. She tweeted “Today is 1776” on Jan. 6, but denied playing a role in the day’s riots or planning sessions. In his endorsement, Trump said Boebert was a “fearless leader, a defender of the America First agenda and a fighter against the loser RINOs and radical Democrats.”

Illinois wins

GOVERNOR

Darren Bailey

The state senator aggressively sought Trump’s endorsement among a field of six candidates, including Irvin, whose funding from Griffin made the race one of the most expensive non-presidential primaries ever. Bailey was a nominating delegate for the former president in 2020, and specifically sought Trump’s endorsement. During the weekend rally where he endorsed Bailey, Trump called him an “outstanding warrior in the Illinois state Senate where he’s totally, totally respected by all of them,” while naming current Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker “one of the worst governors in America.”

IL12

Rep. Mike Bost

Unopposed.

IL15

Rep. Mary Miller

Won with 58 percent of the vote. She voted to overturn 2020 election results.

Miller ran against fellow GOP member Rep. Rodney Davis, who voted to create the Jan. 6 commission and drew ire from within the party. The representative has had her own share of controversies while in office: She repeated an Adolf Hitler quote to crowds on January 5, and more recently called the SCOTUS Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life” during a Trump rally and received several cheers, though later said she meant to say “right to life.” Trump said Miller was “a warrior for our movement” during a weekend rally.

IL18

Rep. Darin LaHood

Won with about two-thirds of the vote.

Oklahoma wins

GOVERNOR

Gov. Kevin Stitt

Won with 69 percent of the vote.

Stitt previously said Trump was one of his inspirations for running for office four years ago. The former president had also endorsed Stitt then, following his career from when he “was a very successful businessman in 2018… Now, he is a fighter for the incredible people of Oklahoma,” he said in his 2022 endorsement. Trump threw a fundraiser for the candidate in April.

OK01

Rep. Kevin Hern

Unopposed.

OK03

Rep. Frank Lucas

Won with 61 percent of the vote. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

OK04

Rep. Tom Cole

Won with 70 percent of the vote.

Utah wins

SENATOR

Sen. Mike Lee

Won with 61 percent of the vote.

A former Trump skeptic, Lee heavily sought the former president’s endorsement, causing his leading challengers to campaign on the premise that the state had moved on from both of them. The senator has also used his faith to justify his support for the then-president, leading to disgruntlement among Latter-day Saint residents. Recent investigations by the Jan. 6 committee showed Lee discussed methods of legally denying the 2020 election results in texts with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

UT02

Rep. Chris Stewart

Won with 72 percent of the vote. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

UT04

Rep. Burgess Owens

Won with 61 percent of the vote. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

Days before Jan. 6, Owens said he would challenge election results because there was “no question in my mind” Trump was the legitimate winner. He maintained the position until the end of January, saying he accepted President Joe Biden had been the winner from “the beginning.” Trump backed Owens over the weekend, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention. “I campaigned with Burgess to flip this seat in 2020, and I am proud to support him again,” he said in a statement.

ICYMI: Alabama wins on June 21

SENATE

Katie Britt

Won with 63 percent of the vote.

ICYMI: Virginia wins on June 21

VA01

Rep. Rob Wittman

Unopposed. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

VA05

Rep. Bob Good

Unopposed. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

VA06

Rep. Ben Cline

Won with 82 percent of the vote. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

VA09

Rep. Morgan Griffith

Unopposed. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

SMARTALECK
3d ago

So Trump didn't care if his supporters were armed or not because he said that they wouldn't hurt him. All the capital police officers who were injured should be on him. His followers didn't want to go through mags because they didn't want their weapons confiscated and he was o.k. with that. That's not the kind of leader we need folks.

Al Yz
3d ago

Thanks president Yrump for your fine service to our country. You are and we're the best president our country has had since Lincoln. Hurry back. Our country needs you.

Jerry Pittman
3d ago

It's a shame these days that people who tell the truth are persecuted and those who spew lies are applauded !!!

